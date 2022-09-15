Alice Capsey seals 2-1 England series win after spinners derail India

England Beat 126 for 3 (Dunkley 49, Capsey 38*) India 122 for 8 (Ghosh 33, Ecclestone 3-25, Glenn 2-11) with seven wickets

A nerve-wracking performance from 18-year-old Alice Capsey overcame a late England hiccup and sealed victory over India in their third and final T20I for a 2-1 series win at Bristol.

In a low-scoring affair, England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn tied India and narrowed their target to just 123 after the visitors collapsed to 35 to 5.

England’s openers, led by Sophia Dunkley’s 49, broke the deficit before the hosts lost 3 for 10 in three overs to put on a tighter end than they would have liked.

However, Capsey – who played her 10th cap after making her debut less than two months ago – gave chase with Bryony Smith, who returned to England’s ranks for the first time in more than three years this summer.

The (almost) perfect start to England

Early indications didn’t look good for England in the field after Amy Jones won the toss and chose to bowl first. Jones missed a stumping from Shafali Verma, attacking Smith on the second ball of the match and defeated by the extra bounce, which also misled the wicketkeeper, who failed to collect cleanly. Smith then got her fingertips to what could have been a flyout, low on her next ball.

But after Issy Wong struck with a well-done knuckleball that went down the side of the leg until Verma stepped aside, swung and missed to see the ball bounce off her pads onto the stumps, two brilliant catches helped India to 19 for 3 in the power game.

Smith claimed the prize wicket from Smriti Mandhana, the star of India’s eight-wicket win in Tuesday’s Derby, who skied the ball to the ground to find Ecclestone from long ago to cover considerable ground and make a spectacular dive catch, which – although it hit the ground when she completed her diving role – was under control at the time and was therefore considered a legal dismissal. Danni Wyatt reflected her teammate’s athleticism with a stunning attempt to rush in from the deep midriff and launch herself forward to fire Sabbhineni Meghana, making her first appearance of the tour in place of Kiran Navgire.

When Glenn, the legpinner whose career best 4 for 23 in Durham was crucial to giving England the lead early in the series, slipped through one to trip Dayalan Hemalatha, India was 21 for 4. Glenn backed that up with a gem that goes through the gate and into the top of Harmanpreet Kaur’s middle stump to make it 35 for 5.

Stuck in a spider

With Glenn putting India on the ropes, it was a position they never really recovered from. Despite Richa Ghosh’s best efforts, 33 out 22, and Deepti Sharma’s 24 at near run-a-ball, followed by Pooja Vastrakar’s 19 out 11 late in the innings, left-arm spinner Ecclestone took three to keep them at bay. to keep.

India had gone 60 balls off the bat before Ghosh Smith drove through midwicket in the 14th over. Ecclestone had scored two balls earlier for Sneh Rana when England overturned her no-out lbw decision. There was no doubt as Ecclestone caught Rana backward in the penultimate, beating her attempted backward movement with one that followed on the leg stump.

In between, Deepti made a blunder when she tried to sweep Ecclestone and missed. As Jones juggled the ball behind the stumps, Deepti slipped her foot out of her crease, thinking the keeper had put the ball down as she gathered and plucked the stirrups off.

Dunkley’s frustration

After Dunkley and Wyatt took just 11 runs between them when the hosts suffered a similar collapse in Derby, they were back in command, taking 70 runs before Wyatt singled out Radha Yadav who attempted to put Rana long-on wide.

Dunkley, who scored an unbeaten 61 from 44 balls in England’s nine-wicket win at Durham, went into the 40s fluently, finding the mark six times before stranding at 49 when Radha sent a girl down in the 11th over. And that’s where Dunkley stayed when, seemingly frustrated, she waved wildly off at a Vastrakar delivery that was right on target, clattering against the stumps.

Pressure relief

That left England needing 46 balls from 52 and when Jones lost her stump to Radha they were 79 to 3 and India had a glimmer of hope. Capsey’s casual reverse swept four from Rana eased the tension, the first of three limits in seven balls as Smith punched Renuka Singh through his fine leg and Capsey sent one through Hemalatha’s hands into the deep end.