Algorithmic Pest Control

xpda.com /Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY-SA-4.0” width=”640″ height=”530″/> Phyllotreta striolata, striped flea beetle. Credit: Robert Webster/ xpda.com /Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY-SA-4.0



Machine learning has now been used to identify key pests that can devastate vegetable crops, according to work published in the International Journal of Wireless and Mobile Computing.

Changzhen Zhang of Kaili University in Guizhou, Yaowen Ye, Deqin Xiao, Long Qi and Jianjun Yin of South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou, China, point out that effective pest control requires knowledge of the species affecting the plants and the degree of infestation. The team has used a so-called “bag-of-features” model to develop an automatic pest monitoring system. They explain that their approach combines remote information processing technology and machine vision technology.

The proposed system can be implemented in a vegetable field to monitor four major pests: Phyllotreta striolata (the striped flea, a pest of brassicas), Frankliniella occidentalis (the invasive western flower thrips, feeds on about 500 or more different types of vegetables, fruits and flowers), Bemisia tabaci (the tobacco whitefly, which affects tomatoes and other related plants), and Plutella xylostella (the diamondback moth, a pest of cruciform crops).

The team showed an error rate of less than 10% compared to detection and counting by humans trained to spot the pests. Since B. tabaci can reduce tomato crop yields by 60%, the detection of such species is critical for efficient and effective farming. The other species mentioned can all affect a wide variety of crops with devastating consequences when the infestation spreads.

The team has proven to be successful in a controlled environment. The next step is to test the system and improve its capabilities in a more complex and realistic vegetable growing environment.

