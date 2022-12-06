Algerian YouTuber claims he was kneed in his chest by Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon FA President

An Algerian YouTuber claiming to be the man kneeled in the chest by Samuel Eto’o has said he reported the ex-footballer to police in Dubai.

The ex-Barcelona and Chelsea striker was caught on camera kneeling a man as he filmed him leaving Stadium 974 in Doha, where Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 yesterday.

Today the man was mentioned in Spain as Said Mamouni, a YouTuber with more than 66,000 subscribers. A video appeared in which the North African showed his injuries and broken camera.

The Spanish press reported that Mamouni claims Eto’o lost his temper after asking him about referee Bakary Papa Gassama and whether Eto’o gave him a bribe before Cameroon’s victory over Algeria in March, giving his team a place in the world rankings. Cup.

Samuel Eto’o (right) was photographed in Qatar this month alongside a host of big names. Above, he stands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) for Cameroon against Serbia

The Gambian referee presided over the second leg of the World Cup play-offs between Algeria and Cameroon in Algiers earlier this year.

Cameroon won the match, but afterwards the Algerian Football Federation sent a request to FIFA requesting a replay after claiming the referee’s performance was unsatisfactory.

The referee Papa Gassama broke his silence after a massive backlash to claim he was unimpressed by the Algerian criticism.

He said, ‘If they win you are the good referee and if they lose they label you the bad referee.’

Despite the controversy, Papa Gassama was one of eight referees from Africa selected for the World Cup in Qatar.

The man who claims to have been kneeled by Eto’o said on his YouTube channel, “I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Eto’o, he hit me and someone else with him pushed me and smashed my camera.’

Eto’o is best remembered for his five-year spell with Barcelona, ​​making 199 appearances

Eto’o is currently president of the Football Association of Cameroon and is with the team in Qatar

In the footage, Eto’o initially appears happy to pose for photos with waiting fans as he exits the venue, before the man, reportedly Mamouni, approaches him on his right with a video camera.

The images, filmed by La Opinionthen the pair appear to exchange words, before the video cuts off a few seconds later, and Eto’o returns to the scene to confront Mamouni.

Eto’o then reacts angrily and starts shoving the cameraman.

At this point, several onlookers step in to try and quell the disturbance, but Eto’o is determined to pursue the man and eventually has to be restrained as he continues to try to confront him.

With four men restraining Eto’o, the footage then shows him handing his phone to a man, before breaking out of the group to kneel in the man’s face and knock him to the ground.

The brutal blow appears to take place as Mamouni bends over, unaware that Eto’o is returning to continue the confrontation.

Though understandably shocked, the Mamouni is helped to its feet and initially appears not to be badly injured by the shocking blow, while Eto’o is restrained again by two men.

As reported by La Opinion, Eto’o was quickly asked by reporters what had happened, but was “crazy” and was quickly ushered away by security.

An hour before the unsavory incident, Eto’o was photographed in the stadium with former NFL player Chad Johnson as he watched the Brazil game.

His main concern in Qatar was clearly watching his country Cameroon and how their tournament unfolded, but it came to a disappointing end with a group stage – despite a win over Brazil.

DailyMail.com has contacted both Eto’o and the Football Federation of Cameroon for comment.

Eto’o (second from left) launches the World Cup in a fan park in Doha along with numerous other football legends, including Ronald de Boer, Cafu and Xavi (left-right)

Eto’o played for Chelsea (pictured) and Everton in the Premier League during his career

Eto’o retired from playing the game in 2019, following a stint in Qatar with Qatar SC. He is most famous for his spells with Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Chelsea, after coming through Real Madrid’s academy in 1997.

He also has 118 caps for his country – the second most player in history.

It’s not the first time the 41-year-old has made headlines for non-footballing reasons in recent months, having been given a 22-month suspended prison sentence in June for a £3 million tax fraud charge after he was charged with the income from the football club had not given up. transfer of image rights.

According to Sport, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker admitted the offense but claims to have been the victim of manipulation.

The fraud is related to the fact that between 2006 and 2009 Eto’o did not declare any income from the transfer of image rights to Puma and Barcelona in his income tax return.