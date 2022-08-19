Algeria fire brigade curbs fires that killed 38

An Algerian woman in front of the ruins of her home, destroyed in a forest fire in the town of El Kala, on August 18, 2022.



Algerian firefighters brought under control a series of wildfires on Thursday that left at least 38 people dead, including 12 who died in a bus trapped by the flames.

Deadly fires have become an annual plague in Algeria, where climate change has turned large swaths of forest into a tinderbox during the blistering summer months.

Authorities have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting planes available despite record casualties in last year’s fires and a windfall in gas exports amid rising global energy prices.

Fire spokesman Farouk Achour told AFP late Thursday that 16 fires are still burning in seven districts, but those in the worst-hit eastern areas, El Tarf and Souk Ahras, were under control.

In Souk Ahras, a large crowd gathered to mourn five members of the same family who perished in the flames.

The Justice Department launched an investigation after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of the fires were deliberately lit, and authorities announced four arrests of suspected arsonists on Thursday.

At least 38 people, including more than 10 children and 10 firefighters, have died, according to multiple sources, including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria’s eastern border with Tunisia, an area sweltering in heat of 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit).

According to various Algerian media, at least 200 people have suffered burns or breathing problems.

Algerian television showed people fleeing burning houses, women with children in their arms.

A journalist in El Tarf described “scenes of devastation” on the road to El Kala, a northeastern seaport.

“A tornado of fire wiped everything out in seconds,” he told AFP by phone.

An AFP team in El Kala saw burnt-out cars, exhausted people and charred trees amid the strong odor of smoke.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said 12 people on their bus were burned as they tried to escape as the fire swept through an animal park.

Takeddine, a park employee who declined to give his full name, said staff had helped families with young children escape when the park was surrounded by fire.

“No one came to help us, neither the fire department nor anyone else,” he told AFP.

One of his colleagues died in the process, he added.

A medic in El Kala said 72 people had been admitted to the city’s hospital, where nine had died and another nine were in intensive care.

Associations across Algeria called for donations of money and medical supplies to help the victims.

The fire service said on Thursday afternoon that 1,700 firefighters had been deployed to fight the blazes, 24 of which were still raging.

A journalist in the mountainous area of ​​Souk Ahras told AFP that a massive fire in a nearby forest had caused panic in the city of half a million people, where nearly 100 women and 17 newborn babies had to be evacuated from a hospital.

The scenes were reminiscent of fires last year that killed at least 90 people and destroyed 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of forest and farmland in the north of the country.

That disaster led to criticism from the authorities about the lack of fire-fighting aircraft.

Algeria had agreed to buy seven such planes from the Spanish company Plysa, but canceled the contract in late June after a diplomatic row over Western Sahara, according to specialist website Mena Defense.

Authorities have rented a Russian water bomber, but it has broken down and is not expected to be operational again until Saturday, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud said.

The civil defense service and the army have several fire fighting helicopters at their disposal.

Experts have called for a major effort to bolster the firefighting capabilities of Africa’s largest country.



Experts have called for a major effort to bolster the firefighting capacity of Africa’s largest country, which has more than four million hectares of forest.

A specialist, who declined to be named, told AFP that the country had 22 Grumman planes to fight forest fires in the 1980s, but that they had been “sold for little money, with no alternative solution being proposed.” .

Since the beginning of August, fires have destroyed more than 800 hectares of forest and 1800 hectares, according to Beldjoud.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane defended the government’s response, saying the country had ordered four new firefighting planes, but they would not be available until December.

He added that strong winds had exacerbated the fires and said authorities are “using all means” to put them out.

Retired academic and forestry expert Rafik Baba-Ahmed said in a video published on social media that “winds in excess of 90 kilometers (55 miles) per hour make the work of water bombers difficult, if not impossible”.

He said poor land management had exacerbated the problem.

“Today the forest has weakened. It has broken down,” he said.

