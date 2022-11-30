Alfred Molina Thinks He May Have Found the Best Role of His Career

There aren’t many working actors with a longer and more diverse résumé than the Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-nominated Alfred Molina. But the 69-year-old actor thinks that he may have just now found the role of a lifetime.

A decade after leading the short-lived Law & Order: LA, Molina is putting the badge back on and heading north of the border for Prime Video’s Three Pines, an adaptation of author Louise Penny’s award-winning novel series about chief inspector Armand Gamache. The Spider-Man: No Way Home alum gets caught in a web of secrets when Gamache, described as “a man who sees things that others do not,” investigates a string of murders in the fictional, idyllic village of Three Pines, located in Quebec, Canada.

Ahead of the Three Pines premiere on December 2, we called up Molina to crack the case of why he thinks so highly of Gamache, what’s left for him to accomplish, and how he’d be more than happy for Boogie Nights to be the headline role of his obituary.

Vanity Fair: What was it that initially drew you to Three Pines and Armand Gamache? Were you already familiar with Louise’s novels?

Alfred Molina: I wasn’t aware of the books. I was in the middle of doing the last Spider-Man movie [No Way Home] and I received a call about this possibility, and I was talking with one of the producers on Spider-Man, Amy Pascal, and I said, “Have you ever heard of this writer, Louise Penny?” And she suddenly jumped out of her chair and said, “Oh my god, she’s brilliant, I’ve read all her books.” She was so enthusiastic that I said, “I’ve got to go and read them.” I wasn’t aware of the order, so I actually started reading the first two or three books out of order, which got a little confusing.

But I fell in love with the books. I think what mainly drew me was the complexity of the character, how multi-layered he was, and how very different he was from a lot of detectives that we see on TV. He certainly has a past—and a rather tragic one—but he’s not the kind of detective that’s walking around with a cloud over his head and fighting some terrible demon. He’s charming, he’s an intellectual, he reads poetry, he’s a Cambridge graduate—all the things that I’m not. [Laughs.] The more I read, I realized that there was a real core of believability and humanity to him. And one of the key things was his refusal to carry a gun. That struck me as a really interesting element for a contemporary police officer, particularly in the North American context. Actors talk a lot about finding something in the characters that intrigues them and there were so many things. It became an all-encompassing, all-engrossing experience, and I had a wonderful time with it.

Do you find there to be any extra challenge when bringing a popular literary character to life, as opposed to an entirely new creation? Or is it all beneficial in the fact that you have this existing information?

Adapting a book to a screen story, by definition, is reductive; you have to reduce the book down to certain key elements. The wonderful thing about reading one of Louise Penny’s novels is that you can take as much time as you want with it. And you don’t quite have that luxury of time with a TV show, so there is a process that has to be gone through. At the same time, when the characters are so richly written and so clearly defined in the way that she writes them, I think the informed thing is to just stay cognizant of that as you’re working on the scripts. So we’d have situations where we’d have a scene where perhaps there was a line or a moment that I would suddenly think, “Wait a minute, this doesn’t really feel very authentic to the character.” And we were constantly referring back to the books and conversations with Louise and the writers, just to make sure that we didn’t misrepresent the character in any way. I felt that it’s part of our responsibility to serve that fan base, as well as people who may be coming to the show without knowing the books.

As far as I know, you haven’t solved any real-life crimes yourself, but you have played a detective before, so is there anything that you were able to take from those experiences and apply them to your approach to Gamache?

You learn to avoid certain clichés. I remember when I did my Law & Order stint, I had a very interesting conversation with one of the actors who was a regular on the mothership, and he was saying how, very often, you get stuck in this thing where you’re asking all the questions and the other actor, who is playing either the villain or the victim of the week, has all the dialogue. And you’re having to stay very focused on what they’re saying because all of that stuff is really important, but you might be in a scene where you introduce yourself as the detective and then your next line, on the next page, is, “And then what happened?” And then that might be it. [Laughs.] So you learn to stay absolutely focused.

But this was very different because, a bit like more literary characters, Armand spends a great deal of time talking about what he’s thinking, what he’s going through. In a sense, he’s doing his work out loud, and what makes Armand so unique is that he spends a great deal of time not simply asking what happened and how it happened, but why it happened. There’s a wonderful line in one of the books where someone says something like, “Oh, you don’t imagine that so-and-so could be guilty, do you,” and he says something like, “We’re all capable of some terrible act, if pushed far enough.” I think he has this much wider understanding of human nature that makes him kind of irresistible as a character.

Speaking of irresistible, from your perspective, what is it about these detective-led mystery stories that audiences continue to be so addicted to?

What I find so riveting and interesting is just watching the process that these detectives go through. Sometimes it’s very gritty and true to life and ripped from the headlines, and other times, there’s an almost poetic approach to it. And if you can find something that is different and unique to that character, then you’re well on the way to creating something that will grab people’s attention and hold it over a period of weeks.

Here in the States, we don’t often see Canada portrayed onscreen, so what does this setting and these filming locations add to the series?

I mean, in my experience, as Americans, I think we’re very happy to make little jokes about how polite Canadians are, but, like a lot of clichés, there’s a huge element of truth in it. Canadians, on the whole, are very, very nice people. As you alluded to, I suppose part of it is that the place itself is a bit of a mystery. Three Pines doesn’t exist outside the books, but Louise Penny’s detail is so specific and so rich and so multi-leveled that you want it to exist. There’s a great line in the teaser: “This village is the most welcoming place on Earth, but if you don’t belong here, Three Pines will chase you out, one way or another.” The fact that it’s not set in the middle of New Mexico or somewhere in the Appalachians, and it’s actually in a place that we may not know very much about just adds to the overall fascination.

You’ve said that not only is Gamache the best part you’ve had on television, but that it’s right up there with anything you’ve done in any medium. As someone with 40-plus years of memorable characters, what is it about Gamache that makes you feel so strongly about him?

I stand by what I said. This is without a doubt one of the best roles I’ve ever had the opportunity to play, and I’m praying to the TV gods that it will continue for many years to come. It’s the experience of finding a role that you know has got so much potential to evolve and develop and to go somewhere. I’ve read about eight or nine of the books now, and the Armand Gamache in book nine is very different from the very first book. And we’re working very hard to mirror that in the way that we’re developing these characters for television. But I think a lot of it is also to do with the people one works with; everyone up in Canada that I had the joy of working with made the whole experience completely wonderful. You can play a great part but be working with a bunch of assholes. Or you can be working with the greatest people in the world but there’s nothing in the role. So not everything comes together very often in quite the way that you want it to, but, in this case, it really did.

What other roles of yours would you put alongside Gamache on the Alfred Molina Mount Rushmore?

I think it’s more like the Alfred Molina Anthill! [That’s] probably more appropriate. I’m loath to pinpoint anything special because it seems so awful if other people and other productions aren’t included. I mean, I do have some favorites, I must admit. And there are some movies and TV things that I’m proud of for all sorts of reasons. Nothing to do with the quality of my work in any way, just in terms of the experience, the people I got to meet, the friends I made, the things I learned. And I could just see myself getting phone calls from friends going, “What about our project? I thought we had a great time on this!” There are a few, but I’ll let audiences decide for me.

Well, since I’m technically a member of the audience, I’m picking another one for Mount Molina: Rahad from Boogie Nights. It just turned 25, and your fellow Boogie Nights alum William H. Macy recently said how blown away he was when watching your iconic sequence for the first time. Are you shocked by the staying power of the kimono-wearing, “Jessie’s Girl” singing, drug-dealing Rahad, especially considering it was just that one scene?

A little shocked. I’m always surprised and delighted, I must say. I’ve never understood when performers get irritated by people reminding them of highlights in their career. When people get stopped and they say, “I liked you in this,” and actors kind of go, “Oh, why do they always bring that up?” I mean, if I go to my grave and there’s an obituary somewhere in your magazine and the first response is, “Wasn’t that the guy in Boogie Nights,” I’ll take it. I don’t think there’s anything to be ashamed about. If people enjoy it and love it and fondly remember it, I’m thrilled and I’m flattered. But, you know, since you mentioned it, that would be one of them, yes.

We started this conversation with you mentioning being on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so I have to ask: Have you officially retired the tentacles? Or would you be open to another go-around as Doc Ock?

I can neither confirm nor deny.

Answered like a true Marvel veteran! Well, aside from—fingers crossed—many more seasons of Three Pines, what else do you hope to still accomplish? Is there anything left on the career bucket list?

My wife tells me that every time I finish a job I come home and at some point say, “That’s it, nothing’s going to top this, I’m retiring.” But, of course, the truth is, actors never retire, they simply become less available. For now, if Three Pines runs for a few seasons, nothing would make me happier. And in terms of other things, I’ll always pick up the phone. Years ago, I was asked by a reporter, “What is the difference between working in the States and working in England,” and I said, “What’s wonderful about working in the States is that, if you say to someone, ‘I have an idea,’ somebody somewhere will say, ‘Let’s hear it.'” And I think that’s what makes us, as performers, want to carry on; that somebody will have an idea, and as long as you’re willing to hear it, you never know what might happen.

The Crown’s Controversial “Tampongate” Recreation vs. the Real-Life Phone Call

Report: Trump Has Told Republicans to Endorse Him “ASAP” or Suffer the Consequences

Shop Iconic VF Tote Bags, Notebooks, and More at the Vanity Fair Shop