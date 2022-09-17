Alfie Barbeary has binned the party-boy lifestyle, insisting he is in ‘better shape’ than before

They call him “Eric” at Wasps “as in Cantona,” said Alfie Barbeary. Why? “They say I get special treatment,” he added.

In fact, they call him many things. He’d already admitted that one of his many nicknames is Piglet and, sure enough, when the No 8 had his picture taken, dressed in sandals, a scream came from the nearby doorway of the club’s training center: ‘Get those trotters away! .’ Perhaps there is special treatment, in terms of a coordinated campaign among the Wasps squad and staff to keep a special talent afloat.

If so, it seems to work. There is confidence in Barbeary, but none of that typical Cantona arrogance. For the last few years there has been a fanfare for him in English rugby circles, but having endured the loss of an early career dynamic, he now recognizes the need for the right attitude to go along with so many innate skills.

Alfie Barbeary looks forward to a productive season playing for Wasps in the Premiership

Something had to be done, so Barbeary chose not to participate in an end-of-season social event in Budapest and a summer trip to the beautiful party island of Hvar in Croatia. The penny has already fallen – ahead of his impending 22nd birthday – on the need to extract and sound every drop of his huge potential, when a versatile attacker who shifted from the front row to the back decided to move from No 8 at home, but remains a wannabe center at heart.

A greater commitment reflects the fact that Barbeary is growing up. “It’s the first pre-season I’ve survived in one piece and one of the first times I’ve played the first game of the season,” he said, after starting the opener against Gloucester in Kingsholm last Sunday. ‘That was a nice feeling, it’s just a shame we didn’t get the result.

“I probably came back (before the season) in better shape than I normally come back. I’ve always been a little immature in what I’ve done off-season. As an 18 or 19 year old, your friends have a gap year and stuff like that, so I’d find myself getting lost with them.

At Wasps he is known as ‘Eric’ after legendary Manchester United star Cantona

“This year I tried to see myself a bit more like a rugby player and remembered to come back and get stuck in the pre-season. I wanted to get off the ground quickly and if I’m a bit lighter, with less fat on me, I have less chance of injury.’ Asked about what had been sacrificed to prioritize being in top shape for Wespendienst, Barbeary added: ‘There were a few boys’ vacations I missed and a few parties. But looking back now, I don’t regret it as much as I did then.

“It’s about being sensible and not pecking. I’m just happy that the season has started and that I’m whole. Last year I got a tear in my hamstring and it just didn’t go the way I wanted. I always tried to rush to get back.” Barbeary admits that after he caused a stir when he first broke into the senior Wasps team, as a try-scoring, hard-wearing sensation, he often struggled to maintain the same striking impact. Once his secret was out, the opposing coaches and players turned to him and it took time to come to terms with that attention.

“I was starting to feel a bit man-made,” he admitted. “I had a hard time adjusting to that. That’s probably why I’ve gotten a little quieter in games. I didn’t see the ball that much. I became a professional dummy line!

“Now that I’ve matured a bit, you realize you just have to find a way around it. If other teams are going to bite me, they will give opportunities, so I have to follow the ball, look for off-loads and use that as my way into the game. Instead of trying to get to the middle, break a tackle and get an off-load away, I can follow the ball and maybe be the man at the end of it.” The pressure build-up has taken place on more than one front. Barbeary has faced special treatment from rivals seeking to stifle his exuberance, but also the burden of becoming a focal point for Wasps fans’ hopes. His emergence as a homegrown competition winner sparked the imagination, but meant he had so much to live by.

Barbeary has taken his off-season fitness more seriously after resisting summer parties

“There’s an expectation, but you don’t really feel it until you’ve played a few quiet games,” he said. ‘Then you put more pressure on yourself and you tend to exaggerate. Last season I had a period where I was probably chasing matches, going in and out of the (England) camp and coming back to Wasps. I had set myself the expectation to play better, but then I had some of the worst games I’ve ever played.

“I can’t say I don’t like that expectation. I’ve always liked it. But as much as you like to get hype, you also get people who doubt you and it’s always a nice feeling when you can prove them wrong.’ Last season, English rugby was captivated by the emergence of another brilliant new talent blazing a trail: London Irish aviator Henry Arundell. His rapid ascent took him straight to the England team, after months of domestic-level waves.

While their positions are very different, there were echoes of Barbeary’s breakthrough, but he acknowledges that Arundell has handled the rise to fame better than he could. “He’s a top player and a good guy,” Barbeary said.

“When I broke through, realistically I didn’t have the… robustness to back it up. He has supported it and shown his talent on the international stage. I broke through and then fell silent for a moment. I still hadn’t really decided what position I wanted to play in, so it was a bit awkward – a bit of uncertainty.’

He is now looking forward to helping and challenging Wasps for a place in England

In any case, that state of uncertainty has been eradicated. After moving from hooker to the back row, Barbeary eventually set his sights on operating at the base of the scrum for Wasps and, hopefully in time, England as well. Despite Billy Vunipola being subpoenaed from Test exile and Zach Mercer’s decision to move to Gloucester next summer to aim for World Cup roster – creating greater contenders for Red Rose roster – Barbeary is ‘dead-set’ to to stay at number 8.

Wasps will hope he is also determined to stay with them as contract talks continue. While the subject isn’t up for debate, Barbeary insisted he’s happy where he is, and joked that a move across the Channel — a la Mercer — might not do wonders for his fitness regime. “I would come back too fat if I went to France,” he joked.

On the pitch, Barbeary’s immediate priority is to help his club make up for their 21-0 lead at Gloucester by knocking out Bristol in Coventry this afternoon. Off the field, he strives to improve his golf, after agreeing with new Leamington roommate and Wesps recruit Will Haydon-Wood that they would be committed to learning the game, however arduous the process.

“I love it, but I’m losing way too many balls,” Barbeary said. ‘It costs a fortune! Which is annoying, because Will is naturally good at everything. His swing looks great and there I am, stiff as a board, barely able to move his back. He shows me.’ Somehow, wasps keep their special ‘Eric’ humble—despite that Cantona comparison.