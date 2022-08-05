Alexis Ren smolders on GRAZIA Hamptons cover as Lupe Fiasco performs and celeb-beloved hotel reopens

Each and every summer New Yorkers flock East to escape the concrete jungle.

Beautiful beaches, glamorous events, top notch restaurants and fun celeb sightings are just a few reasons people love visiting this luxurious stretch of Long Island and it’s surrounding areas.

This past weekend Lupe Fiasco, Cameron Silver, Chriselle Lim and a host of other notables made their way to the popular coastal destination. Need more reason to check it out? DailyMail.com rounds up what to do and where to go, starting with Shelter Island’s hot new hotel.

The Chequit officially re-opened on Memorial Day Weekend as the hotel celebrates its 150th anniversary

Originally built in 1872 as a meeting hall, the space was transformed into an inn in 1909. Known for its live music and late-night cocktail parties, The Chequit attracted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller, the Kennedys and rumored Frank Sinatra

Luxe lodging on Shelter Island

In 2020, Soloviev Group (with Stacey Soloviev acting as Director of Community Relations) purchased and restored the property in harmony with what was already there; fusing luxury with state-of-the-art amenities, all while paying homage to its rich history.

With just 35 rooms (spread across 3 buildings), the recently remodeled inn has all the luxurious amenities of a large hotel, but with an intimate, relaxed atmosphere.

Inspired in spirit and style by the glamorous 1940s, the look has been carefully curated and rooted in cozy neutrals with a hint of nautical flair.

Overlooking a Peconic River harbor, the design takes advantage of the breathtaking grounds by using as much outside space as possible.

Upon walking up, guests are immediately charmed by the wrap-around porch with Adirondack chairs and sofas and semi-private outdoor areas featuring fire pits (Smores soon to be added to the menu!).

And when you step inside, The Chequit just feels like home.

The whimsical yet cozy design of the lobby outfitted with custom-designed furniture is warm and inviting.

Remodeled in soft, muted shades of white and beige with hints of navy, brown and grey and decorated by art from local artists, it’s the perfect spot to relax, read a book or drink some bubbly.

Almost every guest room is unique in design but are all spacious and airy; fully renovated with soft lighting, warm wood accents, shiplap walls and custom drapery, and some even boast clawfoot tubs.

The Chequit offers a wide range of dining options that includes local and international dishes designed to satisfy the palates of every guest.

Its reopening includes three food and beverage concepts created by Stacey Soloviev and run by Chef Noah Schwartz: Weakfish Sushi & Noodles, The Tavern, and Heights Cafe & Wine Bar.

Weakfish Sushi & Noodle hosts a menu that is inspired by New Asian cuisine, while the newly open Tavern features farm-to-table plates which Chef Noah, a native Long Islander, is known and praised for.

The menu highlights his signature smashburger, steaks, homemade pasta dishes, Filet Mignon Sliders, Pulled Duck BBQ and a raw bar; along with a variety of local oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail and lobster.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays and hosts live music.

The Heights Cafe & Wine Bar which functions as a coffee shop in the morning offers an extensive menu of coffee creations and baked goods, before turning into a wine bar in the mid-afternoon, complete with wine, cheese boards and other small bites.

Centrally located at 23 Grand Ave in Shelter Island Heights means guests are steps away from local shops, 7 minutes from the North Ferry terminal and 13 from Crescent Beach.

Plus, it’s one of the only hotels on Shelter Island that will be open year-round, making it an ideal refuge for visitors and locals.

More low-key than other areas of the nearby Hamptons, and just two-and-a-half hours from New York City, The Chequit takes you off the grid in the best way possible. Click here for more information.

Hit a vineyard on the North Fork

You can’t travel out East without a trip to some of the areas most popular wineries where this great wine region began to make its mark.

The newly open Peconic Bay Vineyards located on the North Fork is unlike any other vineyard on the island.

Under the helm of Stacey Soloviev (The Chequit), General Manager Ken Cereola and Winemaker Greg Gove, the vineyard’s mission is offer a complete experience to their guests with an education approach being the driving force.

Hop on a Moke and take a tour of the property, while enjoying a tasting flight of Viognier, Chardonnay, and Riesling at their corresponding vineyard blocks.

If you’re interested in experiencing the vineyard in a more laidback setting, book a private “picnic” in one of the vineyard rows, or enjoy a glass of their 2020 Sauvignon Blanc while taking in the beautiful scenery in front of a fire pit on their chic patio.

Indoor seated tastings are available, as well as private barn parties of up to 20 guests, made complete with impressive charcuterie boards piled high with cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit, nuts and more.

Peconic Bay Vineyards is committed to practicing sustainable farming techniques, and their goal is to make the highest quality wine that is a true representation of the region.

With attention to detail, quality and exceptional hospitality as the focus, a trip to 31320 Main Rd Cutchogue, will not disappoint. Click here for more info.

St. John celebrated the St. John Pre-Fall 2022 collection at a private trunk show at Sage and Madison in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons on Friday, July 29th

Popular digital influencer Chriselle Lim put her toned tummy on display in a three-piece St. John set

VIP shopping in Sag Harbor

St. John celebrated the St. John Pre-Fall 2022 collection at a private trunk show at Sage and Madison in Sag Harbor on Friday, July 29th.

The intimate event hosted digital influencer Chriselle Lim and fashion director of the Halston brand H by Halston, Cameron Silver.

Along with fashion contributor Ty Gaskins, market editor Shelby Comroe, dating influencer Serena Kerrigan, MAKE founder Carrie Barber, digital creator Jenny Cipoletti, beauty expert Susan Yara, and more.

Decked in St. John separates, the impeccably dressed group enjoyed Hors d’oeuvres and Whispering Angel while perusing the racks.

Read all about it

While in town make sure to pick up a copy of the Hampton’s edition GRAZIA Gazette, an eco-friendly and sustainable luxury newspaper from the global team from GRAZIA USA.

The latest GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons release is an elegant 48-page special issue jam packed with fashion and beauty updates, wellness, travel and a candid interview with it’s cover model, social media sensation and actress Alexis Ren, dressed exclusively in MCM Worldwide.

The paper is set to publish one more edition in The Hamptons this season around Labor Day, along with a slate of live brand activations.

See a concert in East Hampton

On Friday, July 29, American rapper Lupe Fiasco hit the stage at The Clubhouse.

Located on 174 Daniels Hole Rd, the family owned and operated business transforms into a music hall that hosts small town heroes and iconic rock bands, alike.

The evening opened with DJ James Ryan, then Lupe Fiasco took to the stage to perform his hits “The Show Goes On,” “Kick, Push” and more.

Matt Rubenstein, entertainment director of The Clubhouse said it was ‘the kind of night where everyone who attended will remember this one and it’s energy forever.’

Later this month, Dave Diamond, Friends Talking Heads Tribute, Dark Star Orchestra, and Whethan will all perform at the venue. Get your tickets now!

How to get there

Hamptons summer traffic is the worst.

Bypass soul crushing highway gridlock and get there in style with Tailwind Air .

Tailwind Air offers transportation from Manhattan to Boston Harbor, Bridgeport, East Hampton, Shelter Island, and Montauk.

A seat on the seaplane charter begin at less than $200 for select Bridgeport flights, $350 for select Boston flights, and $695 for select Hamptons destinations.

A standard sized airline carry-on of 20 lbs. is included with your fare on Tailwind Scheduled service. Happy travels!