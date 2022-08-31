Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s divorce is finalized weeks after he filed to end the marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are reportedly officially divorced.

A judge finalized the divorce for the 40-year-old Gilmore Girls star and the 43-year-old Mad Men actor on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly. The verdict had come into effect the day before.

Bledel and Kartheiser’s remarkably speedy divorce was finalized less than a month after he filed for divorce in the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York State on Aug. 10, which was previously reported by the outlet.

They share a son whom they welcomed in 2015.

No reason for the split has been made. The two hadn’t been photographed recently and their last red carpet together appears to be in 2017.

Bledel had kept her pregnancy a secret and didn’t even make an announcement after the child was born. The name of her child, now seven, has not been released.

It was her Gilmore Girls colleague Scott Patterson who leaked to Glamor magazine that she was having a child.

‘It was great to see her. She has really blossomed as a woman and now she is a proud new mother, married and happy,” he told the magazine.

“I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college, when she came into Hollywood and was a little overwhelmed.

“She’s just the most likeable, intelligent and adorable human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same.’

He continued: “We are comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son.

“I show her pictures and videos and what to expect. We just really enjoy each other’s company.’

Vincent and Alexis married in June 2014 in Ojai, California.

They started dating after playing secret lovers on his hit AMC series Mad Men in episodes that aired in 2012.

In August 2021, Kartheiser was reportedly the subject of two internal investigations after joining the DC series Titans for its third season.

There were at least two complaints about his behavior on set, Deadline reported.

A Kartheiser representative “vehemently” denied the allegations in the complaints in a statement shared with the publication the same day.

Kartheiser first joined Titans for its third season.

He played the villain Scarecrow, who is usually paired with Batman and was played by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

The complaints filed against him allegedly involved “disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments” and were investigated by WBTV’s Labor Relations Department.

The series was filmed in Toronto, but due to Covid-19 protocols, the Burbank-based investigators were forced to virtually talk to people on set.

Sources on the set claimed the initial complaint was made in response to Kartheiser’s “verbal comments and outbursts,” but investigators determined the complaints were not serious enough to lead to his dismissal.

Instead, he was given a verbal warning for the alleged behavior.

A second complaint was reportedly made weeks later, just as production was running low for the season.

Sources said Kartheiser was assigned an on-set monitor to document his behavior as a result.

Deadline also reported that sources claimed other allegations of misconduct had been made against the actor that were being investigated, but investigators were unable to confirm the claims.

“Vincent Kartheiser strongly denies the allegations,” his spokesman said in a statement to the publication.

“Warner Bros has investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser his expectations of conduct on set and agreed to follow their guidelines.”

Kartheiser is best known for being one of the main protagonists in AMC’s acclaimed period drama Mad Men over its seven-season run from 2007 to 2015.

He played Pete Campbell, an advertising executive at the fictional company Sterling Cooper.

The actor was also seen in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel and in the German television version of Das Boot.