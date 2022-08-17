Alexis Bledel and husband Vincent Kartheiser ‘split’ after eight years of marriage

<!–

Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly broken up.

The 40-year-old actress from The Handmaid’s story has gone her own way from the 43-year-old Mad Men actor, according to a Wednesday report from UsWeeklyafter eight years of marriage.

He was alleged to have filed for divorce in New York State on August 10.

They share a son whom they welcomed in 2015.

Done? Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly split after eight years of marriage; together in the picture in January 2013

No reason for the split has been made.

She had kept her pregnancy a secret and didn’t even make an announcement after the child was born.

It was her Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson who leaked to Glamor magazine that she was having a child.

‘It was great to see her. She has really blossomed as a woman and now she is a proud new mother, married and happy,” he told the magazine.

“I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college, when she came into Hollywood and was a little overwhelmed. She is just the most likeable, intelligent person and cute human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same.’

He continued: “We are comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son. I show her pictures and videos and what to expect. We just really enjoy each other’s company.’

Vincent and Alexis were married in California in June 2014.

They started dating after playing secret lovers on his hit AMC series Mad Men in episodes that aired in 2012.