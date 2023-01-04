Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter

<!–

Alexi Lalas has criticized the mysterious blackmailer Gregg Berhalter who wanted to “bring down” the USMNT coach with information that he had kicked his now-wife Rosalind during an argument in 1991.

Both Berhalter and US Soccer released statements about the matter on Tuesday, as the coach admitted at the “embarrassing moment” when he was 18 years old and the federation said they were investigating the matter.

And Lalas also agreed, citing the statement sent from Berhalter’s Twitter account.

Alexi Lalas criticized the blackmail plot said to have targeted Gregg Berhalter

“So apparently someone blackmailed our US national team coach Gregg Berhalter during the World Cup about an incident between Gregg and his wife (then girlfriend) over 30 years ago,” he said.

“American football… we eat our own football.”

American football said they learned of the “allegation” against Berhalter on December 11 – eight days after the team was knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16 – and said they will share the full results of the investigation when it is complete.

Berhalter’s contract with the team expired after the tournament, though he said on Tuesday he “looks forward to continuing my discussions with US Soccer about the future.”

Berhalter admitted that he ‘kicked his wife Rosalind (left) in the legs’ after an argument in 1991

The coach said he released the statement “to provide transparency and to emphasize that a single bad decision by a teenager does not necessarily define him for the rest of his life.”

“It felt like we had known each other for years. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would determine the future of our relationship,” he said.

“One night, while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It got physical and I kicked her legs.

Berhalter posted a statement on his Twitter profile Tuesday afternoon to clarify some “personal information that a third party has used against my family and me.”

“There are no excuses for my actions that night; it was an embarrassing moment that I regret to this day.”

Born in New Jersey, the 49-year-old coach met Rosalind, also 49, at the University of North Carolina, where they both played football and began dating in 1991 before marrying eight years later.

The couple live in Lake View, Chicago, and have four children.

Berhalter concluded the statement by saying that he and his wife, Rosalind, “fully cooperated with the investigation into US Soccer.”

However, it seems that they are not the only people who may be targeted by a third party.

Berhalter and his wife embrace after the US exits the World Cup on December 3

“Through this process, US Soccer has become aware of potentially inappropriate conduct toward several members of our staff by individuals outside our organization,” the federation said in their statement.

“We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

Berhalter and Lalas both played for the US national team.

Berhalter made 44 international matches and played an important role in the 2002 World Cup.

Lalas played at the 1994 World Cup and made 96 international appearances.