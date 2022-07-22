Alexandre Lacazette ‘is a doubt to for Lyon’s pre-season friendly after suffering 10 WASP STINGS’

Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly miss Lyon’s friendlies on Sunday after suffering about 10 wasp stings.

The Ligue 1 squad has traveled to the Netherlands as part of their preparation for the season and will face Feyenoord in Rotterdam – who finished third in the Eredivisie last season.

But L’Equipe report former Arsenal striker Lacazette is a doubt to figure in that match after he was attacked by wasps in a Dutch forest this week.

Former Fulham and Celtic forward and Lyon teammate Moussa Dembele was reportedly stung by wasps but returned to training on Thursday afternoon and is expected to be seen at De Kuip.

But Lacazette is now in a race against time to be fit for the game, but former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will almost certainly be absent due to a calf injury.

Lyon will also be in action 24 hours before their match against Feyenoord, as they face another Eredivisie side in Willem II, when many of the roster players are expected to run out before the established first-team members return on Sunday. .

The French team – which also played against Dynamo Kiev and Anderlecht this summer – will play the last friendly match of the preseason against Inter Milan on July 30 in Cesena.

They then start their league campaign against newly promoted Ajaccio on August 5, the opening day of the new Ligue 1 season.

Lacazette scored seven minutes in his second Lyon debut in a 4-2 win against Bourg en Bresse Peronnas earlier this month.

Lyon is aiming for a better season in 2022-23 after finishing eighth last time, but Lacazette – who returned on a free transfer this summer after five years at Arsenal – is hopeful a more fruitful season is ahead.

“Thank you for the welcome and love shown over the past few months,” after his return to the club was confirmed on a three-year deal. My return has become clear in recent weeks. The project is important even without Europe.

“I felt useful in the locker room and on the field. It was the best decision to make. I took a moment to make my decision. Football is a beautiful profession.

“It was difficult to follow OL’s last season from a distance because I couldn’t help it. I hope this period is over and that we will find a great Lyon.

“The priority is mainly to help the club with European qualifications back to the top.”