Alexandre Lacazette has ‘almost completely regained his voice’ following surgery on his vocal cords

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is said to have almost regained his normal speaking voice after successful surgery on his vocal cords.

A post-match interview with the former Arsenal star following Lyon’s defeat to Monaco had gone viral earlier this month due to his unusual voice.

According to a report from a French publication L’Equipethe 31-year-old suffered from a polyp, a growth of tissue on his vocal cords.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has surgery after a growth in his vocal cords changed his speech tone

But thanks to corrective surgery last Wednesday, the France international is now on the road to recovery.

While the issue would have caused Lacazette a lot of inconvenience, the striker had chosen to postpone any medical intervention until the international break to avoid missing out on any of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite having only recently gone under the knife, Lacazette is expected to be available for Lyon’s next league game when they face Lens on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering from surgery and is expected to be available for Lyon’s game against Lens on Sunday

Lacazette returned to Lyon this summer after five seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal

Lacazette returned to the French side this summer after a successful five-year spell with the Emirates, including winning the FA Cup in 2020.

The club have endured a mixed start to the current season, having moved up to third place after 13 points from their first six games.

Peter Bosz’s side hope the international matches have brought some much-needed rest for its players after the club suffered three consecutive defeats en route to half-time.