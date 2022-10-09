ALEXANDRA SHULMAN’S NOTEBOOK: What secret lies behind that circle of Liz Truss?

What talisman does Liz Truss’ necklace have?

She was first seen wearing this sleek gold necklace with a gold circle hung on it in 2019 after becoming International Trade Secretary, and now she wears it all the time.

She wore it to Balmoral to meet the Queen when she became Prime Minister and at last week’s summit in Prague to bond with Macron.

She wore it to the Tory Party Conference. The only time she doesn’t seem to have worn it was when she addressed mourners at the Queen’s funeral.

Liz Truss was first seen wearing this sleek gold chain with a gold circle on it in 2019 after becoming International Trade Secretary, right, and now she wears it all the time, pictured left last week

The necklace is said to have been a gift from her husband, but no one seems to know where it was bought, or even how valuable it may be.

Of course, jewelry is more about sentimental value than price, which is why that necklace is one of the few things about Liz Truss I can identify with. Having jewelry that we never take off is a habit we share. And make no mistake, that’s probably where all similarities end.

I’ve worn a small gold ring since my teens, a gift from my godmother, and a silver Navajo Native American bracelet, a gift from a man. I keep them permanently about me not because I like them so much, nor for emotional reasons about the donor, but because I have become superstitious about them. Once I take off a piece of jewelry, I have a 75 percent chance of losing it. That’s why I always lose my most expensive, seldom-worn pieces – after a party or to do the dishes – instead of the everyday items I wear more often. Maybe Liz considers the necklace an amulet and doesn’t want to risk it going missing. Though after the past few weeks she may think it’s more of a jinx than a ghost.

Are they curtains for waking changing rooms?

Mixed locker rooms are terrifying, as are mixed loos. Their sprawl is due to policies that are all about wakefulness and nothing to do with common sense. Does sharing a changing space significantly improve someone’s life? I can’t imagine it being so.

Recently, the line for a mixed-gender locker room at a store was so long that I decided to skip it to try on pants and found myself in a corner wriggling in and out.

I doubt the few men who shopped in the women’s fashion department were hugely interested in seeing me trying to put them on and off under my coat. But even if they had, I’d have felt a lot more comfortable looking a little silly than in a secluded dressing room where the curtain could be pulled aside by some random guy while I bare almost everything.

Mixed-sex changing rooms are terrifying, just like mixed-gender loose-fitting

Friend who made my red letter day

What a joy – last week I got a letter in the mail! A good letter, so no account or bank statement or information about higher insurance premiums. Not a few sentences on the back of a pretty postcard, but three pages of double-sided handwriting from an ex-colleague of mine.

It was a very different experience than receiving an email and so much more enjoyable. Opening the envelope, the first glance to see that it was more than a few scribbled lines, sitting quietly to read the crisp, thick pages.

Emails just aren’t the same. They occur far too often in the place of an event, and are often read while on the go on our smartphone, trying to double up. A long email immediately seems annoying and is terribly tempting to read quickly. A long letter seems more caring and committed and, unlike e-mails, is less likely to be sent as a thoughtless letter sent to you later in the evening and later regretted.

What a joy – last week I got a letter in the mail! A good letter, so no account or bank statement or information about higher insurance premiums. Not a few sentences on the back of a beautiful postcard, but three pages of double-sided handwriting from an ex-colleague of mine

The study of underwear is a total pants

One of those endless studies, this time from the government’s recycling organization Wrap, has found that our underwear has an average lifespan of about 2.6 years, which seems like a long time to me for wearing panties or a bra.

It’s not like they’re special occasion items released for high days and holidays. They are the ground forces of our wardrobe.

I think a year for knickers and a little longer for bras is a reasonable lifespan for such heavily worn items.

Perhaps I am very licentious; Okay, that’s me. The survey adds that the average adult has 15 pieces of underwear. You could find the triple number in my closet.

The village butcher with lazy bones…

Our nearest butcher is part of an upscale chain that markets itself as The Village Butcher. I doubt many village butchers think it reasonable to charge £10 for boning a chicken, if there are any left.

When I asked about this and compared the cost to fishmongers adding up the cost of filleting a fish, I was told it was so time consuming.

I went straight to another local butcher who did it for free in two minutes flat.

Are we really going to mourn the midi?

The message of the fashion tom-toms is that the midi’s day is over. That swirling hem paired with white sneakers that we’ve all taken refuge in is considered utterly passé. But what now?

The runways are filled with pants and quite a few shorter lengths, and while it takes months for runway ideas to trickle down to the mainstream, it’ll be interesting to see if such a popular look as the midi will be condemned to the style by women. garbage can. But it is allowed. There was certainly life for it.

I remember in the early 1990s, as editor of Vogue, doing a story heralding the return of midi after the short cuts of the 1980s.

It was a new look back then and nobody wanted it – they thought it was sloppy. The midi remained underground as a style for nearly 20 years before resurfacing to become the popular dress of today.