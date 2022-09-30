Alexandra of Hanover and Thailand’s  Sirivannavari Nariratana at Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Fashion weeks bring together the most stylish people, so it’s no surprise to see royals front row at shows.

In Paris today, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 23, and Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, 35, has been spotted front row at Giambattista Valli’s spring/summer 2023 women’s show.

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Princess Alexandra, who has been attending Paris Fashion Week since she was 18, wore a structured leopard-print dress that buttoned up the front.

Meanwhile, Princess Sirivannavari, the only daughter of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, wowed in a baby pink dress. chut Thai (Thai dress) paired with yellow satin sandals.

Following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother, Princess Caroline, and her late grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco, Princess Alexandra donned this season’s must-have black knee-high boots, with the trendy square toe.

She was holding a cute black and nude bag and kept her brown locks loose with a slight wave at the ends.

Looking equally elegant, Princess Sirivannavari was holding a hot pink handbag and pinning her hair up. The Thai princess opted for shimmering makeup with a silver eyelid and shocking pink lips.

She is regularly photographed at fashion week looking more like a fashion blogger than a member of the royal family thanks to her signature contrasting patterns and statement pieces.

Both royals were photographed in the front row of the Giambattista Valli show, which turned out to be a star-studded event with Olivia Palermo, Kiernan Shipka and Paris Jackson in attendance.

In 2018, Princess Sirivannavari was featured in Tatler magazine in an article celebrating her work in the fashion industry.

Back in 2004, the princess entered the international fashion scene, showing a collection for her brand Sirivannavari as a guest designer at Milan Fashion Week.

The royal first attended Paris Fashion Week in 2007 when she was 20 years old and was invited by none other than Pierre Balmain.

Two years later, Princess Sirivannavari received a bachelor’s degree from Bangkok’s prestigious Chulalongkorn University, graduating with a major in fashion design.

In 2010, the princess left her beloved home to spend the year studying in Paris.

In an interview with Tatler, the princess named her grandmother HM Queen Skirit a “true icon” of fashion.

Alexandra, meanwhile, is the only child of Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August, 65, of Hanover, and is 12th in line to the Monarch throne.

The royal, who was born in Vöcklabruck, Upper Austria, also boasted a distant claim to the British throne until September 2018, when she was removed from the line of succession after converting to Catholicism.