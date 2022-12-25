Alexandra Mardell WINS the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special with pro Kai Widdrington

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special returned for another year this Christmas Day.

And it was Alexandra Mardell who managed to lift the glitterball trophy and take the win with professional partner Kai Widdrington.

The Coronation Street actress competed against stars such as Nicola Roberts, Larry Lamb, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Rosie Ramsey and George Webster for the celebratory episode.

Dressed up for the occasion, Alexandra wore a reindeer ear headpiece and matching dramatic stage make-up, adding a chocolate brown costume.

Partner Kai certainly got in the mood with a Santa Claus costume and finished off the look with a fake gray beard and matching eyebrows and hair.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas lineup also included professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk and Giovanni Pernice.

To kick off the festive show, the group performed a sensational routine to a festive medley of Let It Snow, The Nutcracker Suite and Santa Claus is Coming To Town.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the dance competition judges also returned with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse.

After each pair performed, the quartet of judges each gave a score out of ten for the performance – which was combined with audience votes to arrive at a final result.

Congratulations! The pair couldn’t contain their smiles as they seemed overjoyed at the big win

Award-winning: Co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman awarded the pair the coveted glitterball trophy

Celebrations: Alexandra and Kai raised their trophy in the air as their fellow celeb contestants cheered them from the sidelines

And after the votes were counted, it was revealed that Alexandra, who is best known for playing the role of Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, had managed to take the win with Kai.

“I’m so shocked, I can’t thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you [Kai] also, I can’t believe it,’ said an excited Alexandra.

The celebratory special also marked the return of former judge Bruno Tonioli, who took the stage to perform on the show.

Famous Stars: Nicola Roberts also took part in the competition as she teamed up with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice

Pastels: As Rosie Ramsay and her partner Neil Jones stormed the stage in matching bubblegum pink ensembles

He sang his version of The Communards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way while accompanied by professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer and Lauren Oakley.

Happy to be back in the building, Bruno beamed for a moment with hosts Claudia and Tess, with the latter sharing the photo on Instagram.

The Dancing With The Stars judges donned a sequined silver blazer and white shirt with matching pants and wrapped their arms around the two hosts.

Tess paired the glamor with a silver-embellished midi dress with a feathered hem, while Claudia opted for a long-sleeved mini dress.

Wow! Larry Lamb put on a celebratory display in a sensational dress suit as he danced with Nadiya Bychkova

Partners: TV presenter George Webster teamed up with Amy Dowden as they put on a glamorous display in matching looks (left)