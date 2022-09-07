Alexandra Daddario makes rare remarks about hrt marriage while gracing the cover of Women’s Health

Alexandra Daddario shared a rare insight into her whirlwind romance with producer Andrew Form, whom she married earlier this summer in a romantic ceremony at New Orleans’ iconic Preservation Hall.

While we read the cover of . adorn Women’s Health in a sexy white sports bra and black quilted shorts, the 36-year-old White Lotus star shared that she had to juggle planning a wedding while being synonymous with filming her upcoming TV series Mayfair Witches.

“When I met Andrew, we both knew,” she revealed. ‘The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like an inevitable conclusion. So I feel really peaceful.’

Looks good! Alexandra Daddario shared a rare insight into her whirlwind romance with producer Andrew Form, whom she married earlier this summer in a romantic ceremony at New Orleans’ iconic Preservation Hall.

As for the Baywatch star’s vision for her big day in June, she explained that she wanted their ceremony to “feel like a good, easy time without the pressure of convention.”

After their walk down the aisle, the lovebirds managed a “mini honeymoon” that involved taking a road trip through Mississippi and Alabama, before ending with the beaches of Florida’s panhandle.

Since dating, less than a year after their engagement, Daddario joked that their “version of a night out at the club” “goes a little wild, open a bottle of wine and fight over chess.”

Busy Summer: As she graced the cover of Women’s Health in a sexy white sports bra and black padded shorts, the 36-year-old White Lotus star shared that she had to juggle wedding planning while being synonymous with her upcoming TV series Mayfair Witches

“When I met Andrew, we both knew,” she revealed. ‘The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like an inevitable conclusion. So I really feel at peace’

“I’m a total monster,” admitted the New York native when it comes to playing board games. ‘I got so good that the next time we played’ [chess]Andrew was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know….’

When asked about managing her grueling schedule, the Emmy nominee says hot yoga and acupuncture helps keep her mind and body strong.

“When I do them in succession, it’s almost like restarting the computer,” she explained.

Romantic: As for the Baywatch star’s vision for her big day in June, she explained that she was keen for their ceremony to “feel like a good, easy time without the pressure of convention”

Making time: After their walk down the aisle, the lovebirds managed a “mini honeymoon” that involved taking a road trip through Mississippi and Alabama, before ending up with the beaches of Florida’s panhandle

Her love for acupuncture came after the Chinese medicine practice successfully treated a frozen shoulder she sustained at the age of 23.

“I’m obsessed,” she says. “I’ve had the needles everywhere—all over my body.”

The actress says she even had an acupuncturist needle in her perineum and above her gums.

Married life: Ever since they started dating less than a year after they got engaged, Daddario joked that their “version of a night out at the club” “goes a little wild, open a bottle of wine and fight over chess”

“I’m a total monster,” admitted the New York native when it comes to playing board games. ‘I got so good that the next time we played’ [chess]Andrew was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know….’

“I’ll tell you,” she exulted. “The next day I felt like a million dollars.”

As for how she stays in such incredible shape, Daddario credits workouts with trainer Patrick Murphy, swimming, walking and healthy meals.

“I’ve noticed that my body heals faster and responds better when I’m in harmony with myself and can be in nature,” she reflected.

Routine: Asked about managing her grueling schedule, the Emmy nominee says hot yoga and acupuncture to keep her mind and body strong

It works: Her love of acupuncture came after the Chinese medicine practice successfully treated a frozen shoulder she had at 23

During the interview, the True Detective actress also reflected on wrestling at school and resorting to children’s theater as an escape.

After doing a number of roles in commercials, she remembered that at the age of 16 she finally landed a role on the soap opera All My Children.

“I wasn’t a very good actress,” Alexandra said of her performance as a teenager. “I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light and even learning to walk naturally took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew I loved what I was doing and that I could get better.”

Happily in Love: Daddario and Her Husband Pictured at the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York City

After being fired from the show after only a year, she began taking a course on the Meisner technique to improve her skills.

In 2010, she landed her groundbreaking role as Annabeth in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, before starring in HBO’s True Detective, the Baywatch movie, and more.

A “few years prior to the pandemic,” she felt she needed to find work that was creatively satisfying.

Hard work: How she stays in such incredible shape, Daddario credits workouts with trainer Patrick Murphy, swimming, walking, and healthy meals; seen in may

This is when she got the call from the creator of The White Lotus to “get on a plane and go to Hawaii” to film the series.

“But here’s the catch: You can’t leave the Four Seasons,” White reminds her.

Ultimately, her role as newlywed Rachel earned her an Emmy nomination.

“I have found that my body heals faster and responds better when I am in harmony with myself and can be in nature,” she reflected

“I never expect these things to happen,” she says of the show’s success. “They constantly surprise me. I just do what I like.’

For her Women’s Health photo shoot, Daddario wore several midriff-baring ensembles, including a red Hervé Léger top and matching cycling shorts.

Other looks included an Adidas By Stella McCartney parka over a red jumpsuit with white stripes across her fitted waist.