Alexandra Burke wears a breast pump beneath her plunging costume at Notting Hill Carnival

Alexandra Burke made sure her final performance at the Notting Hill Carnival was about more than good food, loud music and positive vibes as the COVID hit event drew to a close on Monday.

The former X Factor winner was on hand to support the Pumps On Parade breastfeeding awareness campaign as she took to the streets of West London in full costume on day three of the annual event.

Burke, 34, championed the campaign’s drive to correct taboos related to breastfeeding and breast pumps in public after she welcomed her first child with footballer fiancé Darren Randolph in July.

The singer appeared alongside family band Utopia Mas UK, wearing a breast pump underneath her extravagant sequined outfit as she attended Monday’s celebration.

The campaign follows research from breast pump manufacturer Elvie Stride, which shows that nearly half of mothers feel they no longer feel themselves when they are breastfeeding or pumping.

In addition, two-thirds of previous activities or hobbies give up on their children during the first year of breastfeeding.

Loving Mom: Burke shared the first-ever photo of her newborn these months, weeks after giving birth. She has yet to confirm the child’s name and gender

Burke and Randolph – a goalkeeper at West Ham United – have not yet revealed the name and gender of their baby as they struggled to decide what to name it.

She said HELLO! magazine: ‘We’re still thinking about a name, but we’ve got a few floating around. Since I got pregnant, we affectionately call the baby “Grape.” I think some people thought that was their name!’

The singer revealed to MailOnline last year that she is in a “very happy place” with “sweet guy” Randolph – who she believes had been dating since May 2021.

Their romance began after her divorce from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020 after dating for 15 months.

An insider confirmed to MailOnline at the time that Burke and MacDonald “amicably broke up” and “remained good friends” despite going their separate ways.

The X Factor winner began dating the sportsman after the breakdown of her engagement to Josh Ginnelly, whom she had parted ways with a few weeks earlier.

Adorable: Burke and her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph (pictured at the star’s baby shower last month) made a joint announcement to welcome their little bundle of joy

Burke dated ex-fiance Josh for three years before they split in June 2019.

Randolph was previously in a relationship with The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes before marrying singer Marvin Humes in 2012.

A source previously told The sun that she was initially reluctant to date another footballer after MacDonald and that she was “incredibly slow” with Randolph.

The insider added: “Darren is the sweetest, most down to earth man – and incredibly charming.”

Here they come: Indiyah Polack (L) and Henrie (R) also attended London’s Notting Hill Carnival on Monday

Party time: The couple boarded the Spotify x Socaholic float as the crowd gathered at the event

Love it: Indiyah and Henrie posed for a series of snaps as the float moved through the bustling streets of Notting Hill