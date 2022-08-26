Alexandra Burke shares first snap of newborn baby during Monaco birthday getaway

Alexandra Burke shared the first-ever photo of her newborn in a snap on Instagram during a birthday trip to Monaco on Thursday.

The radiant singer, 34, looked chic in a green mini dress as she adorable rocked the little one, who she shares with her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph.

She posed against the Casino de Monte-Carlo during her city trip and wrote in her caption: “This is 34. Thanks for all the sweet messages today.”

Alexandra has not yet revealed her baby’s name as she struggled to make a decision after the birth last month.

She said Hello! magazine: ‘We’re still deciding on a name, but we’ve got a few floating around. Since I got pregnant, we affectionately call the baby “Grape.” I think some people thought that was their name!’

The Let It Go singer took to Instagram on Monday, July 4, to announce the happy news when she shared a photo of her newborn’s feet.

She wrote the adorable photo and gushed, “Welcome to the world, our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.’

Alexandra did not share any further details about her new arrival and chose to keep the name and gender a secret.

The news was met with an outpouring of love from Alexandra’s friends, with the likes of Motsi Mabuse, Ella Baig and Gaby Roslin all quick to offer their congratulations.

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting a heartwarming video announcement for Valentine’s Day.

Alexandra shared the first glimpse of her baby bump with her followers, who she captioned: “Due in June 2022.”

The stage actress and her West Ham goalie beau shared their happy news along with the artful video.

The couple was filmed enjoying a walk with their many pets, before pausing at the edge of a lake.

Darren knelt down and planted a loving kiss on Alexandra’s bare stomach before they got up and shared a kiss.

Alexandra revealed to MailOnline last year that she is in a “very happy place” with “sweet boy” Darren – who she believes had been dating since May 2021.

Her romance with Darren began after Alexandra split from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020, after dating for 15 months.

An insider confirmed to MailOnline at the time that Alexandra and Angus “broke up amicably” and “have remained good friends” despite going their separate ways.

The X Factor winner began dating the sportsman after the breakdown of her engagement to Josh Ginnelly, whom she had parted ways with a few weeks earlier.

Alexandra was previously in a relationship with ex-fiance Josh for three years before they split in June 2019.

The former Strictly star confirmed she and Josh were engaged in 2018 when she shared a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram along with the caption: ‘I said yes!’

Darren was previously in a relationship with The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes before marrying singer Marvin Humes in 2012.

A source previously told The sun that Alexandra was initially reluctant to date another footballer after Angus and deliberately took it “incredibly slow” with Darren.

The source continued: “Darren is the sweetest, most down to earth man – and incredibly charming.”

Alexandra rose to fame after she won The X Factor in 2008.