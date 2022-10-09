Alexandra Burke and Strictly’s Johannes Radebe attend the Pretty Red Dress premiere

Alexandra Burke and Johannes Radebe stood out at the premiere of Pretty Red Dress at the London Film Festival on Sunday.

The singer, 30, looked stunning in a figure-hugging red maxi dress, matching the title of her new movie, paired with a pair of strappy heels.

She opted for a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip while flashing her dazzling white smile next to Strictly’s Johannes at BFI in Southbank.

Outing: Alexandra Burke and Johannes Radebe stood out at the premiere of Pretty Red Dress at the London Film Festival on Sunday

The choreographer, 34, wore a striking red cloak which he wore over a tight black top, along with heeled boots.

Alexandra then posed for a slew of snaps with her partner Darren Randolph, with whom she welcomed her first child in July.

The professional football player, 35, cut a neat figure in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt and red tie.

Stunning: The singer, 30, looked stunning in a figure-hugging red maxi dress, matching the title of her new movie, paired with a pair of strappy heels

Radiant: She opted for a glamorous makeup look with a glossy nude lip while flashing her dazzling white smile next to Strictly’s Johannes

Looks good: The choreographer, 34, wore a striking red cloak which he wore over a tight black top, along with heeled boots

The film tells the story of a family in South London and how their life revolves around one red dress.

With Alexandra playing Candice, whose boyfriend is Travis (Natey Jones), the film’s protagonist finds himself trying to rebuild his life when he is released from prison.

The Let It Go singer took to Instagram on July 4 to announce the happy news of her birth when she shared a photo of her newborn’s feet.

Couple: Alexandra then posed for a slew of snaps with her partner Darren Randolph, with whom she welcomed her first child in July

Dashing: The professional football player, 35, cut a neat figure in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt and red tie

New Mom: The Let It Go singer took to Instagram on July 4 to announce the happy news of her birth as she shared a photo of her newborn’s feet

She wrote the adorable photo and gushed, “Welcome to the world, our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.’

Alexandra did not share any further details about her new arrival and chose to keep the name and gender a secret.

Alexandra revealed to MailOnline last year that she is in a “very happy place” with “sweet boy” Darren – who she believes had been dating since May 2021.

Stunning: Maria Almeida showed off her abs in a black crop top and maxi skirt, paired with strappy heels

Looks good: Natey Jones and director Dionne Edwards looked neat as they hit the red carpet at BFI Southbank

Chic: Maria Crittell looked stunning in a black cut-out jumpsuit at the lavish event

Her romance with Darren began after Alexandra split from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020, after dating for 15 months.

Darren was previously in a relationship with The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes before marrying singer Marvin Humes in 2012.

Alexandra, who starred in many West End musicals, rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2008.

Movie: The film tells the story of a family in South London and how their life revolves around one red dress