Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastle’s next three games after recovery setback with thigh problem

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Isak has suffered setbacks in recovery from a thigh injury and will miss at least the next three games after quitting with the same problem with a massive injury for the Magpies… and it is not yet known when the £60m signing will be place fit to return

  • Alexander Isak’s comeback is further delayed by an ongoing thigh problem
  • The £60m record signing has only been screened three times for Newcastle
  • He will be joined by Allan Saint-Maximin, who is plagued by a hamstring problem
  • Both players will miss at least the next three games for Eddie Howe’s side

By Craig Hope for the Daily Mail

Published: 09:11, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 09:11, October 16, 2022

Newcastle United’s £60 million record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Sportsmail can reveal that the Swedish attacker retired with the same problem last week and is now sidelined for another spell.

Isak were expected to make his return this week, with Newcastle traveling to Manchester United on Sunday and hosting Everton on Wednesday, and a trip to Spurs next weekend.

Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

Alexander Isak’s comeback from a thigh injury is postponed for at least three games

Eddie Howe is left with an injury headache with two of his key forward with injuries

However, the 23-year-old will miss all three games and it is not yet known when he will be fit to return.

The news is a huge blow to Eddie Howe and the player, who has played just three times since his arrival from Real Sociedad in August.

He scored on his Liverpool debut but felt a problem in his thigh while training with Sweden during the September international break.

Isak’s comeback bid was on track after ramping up his involvement with Newcastle’s training ground early last week.

But Newcastle’s medical staff must now determine the best course of action given the risk of him having another recurrence.

Isak’s injury comes at the same time as Allan Saint-Maximin suffered a setback on his return from a hamstring injury, MailOnline revealed on Saturday.

The French winger will also miss Newcastle’s games this week, in the hopes that his last absence will be limited to around a fortnight.

1665908515 539 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

1665908515 539 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be out for just 14 days with his latest injury


