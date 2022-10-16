WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Alexander Isak could be out ‘for a while’ with the Swedish striker suffering an injury setback

Sports
By Merry

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Isak suffers a major setback in his recovery from a thigh injury… with Newcastle’s £60m striker out until AFTER the World Cup

  • Newcastle striker Alexander Isak suffers setback in recovery from thigh injury
  • Manager Eddie Howe says the Swede could be out of action for Magpies ‘for a while’
  • Isak probably won’t play for Newcastle until after next month’s World Cup break
  • Allan Saint-Maximin has also suffered a setback with his hamstring injury

By Craig Hope for MailOnline

Published: 23:10, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 00:51, October 17, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Newcastle United’s £60million record signing Alexander Isak has had a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and will likely be out until after the World Cup.

MailOnline revealed yesterday that the Swedish attacker with the same problem had stopped training and would be on the sidelines.

Isak were expected to return this week, but Eddie Howe has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be absent “for a while” and “probably not” for next month’s World Cup.

Alexander Isak's comeback from a thigh injury is postponed for at least three games

Alexander Isak’s comeback from a thigh injury is postponed for at least three games

1665908514 690 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

1665908514 690 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

Eddie Howe is left with an injury headache with two of his key forward with injuries

The news is a huge blow to Howe and the player, who has played just three times since his arrival from Real Sociedad in August. He scored on his Liverpool debut but felt a problem in his thigh while training with Sweden during the September international break.

Isak’s comeback bid was on track after ramping up his involvement with the Newcastle training ground early last week. But Newcastle’s medical staff must now determine the best course of treatment, given the risk of him having another recurrence.

Isak’s injury comes at the same time as Allan Saint-Maximin suffered a setback on his return from a hamstring injury, MailOnline revealed on Saturday. The French winger will miss games against Everton and Spurs this week and Newcastle are hoping his last absence will be limited to around a fortnight.

1665908515 539 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

1665908515 539 Alexander Isak is set to miss Newcastles next three games

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be out for just two weeks with his latest injury

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock