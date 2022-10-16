Alexander Isak could be out ‘for a while’ with the Swedish striker suffering an injury setback

<!–

Newcastle United’s £60million record signing Alexander Isak has had a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and will likely be out until after the World Cup.

MailOnline revealed yesterday that the Swedish attacker with the same problem had stopped training and would be on the sidelines.

Isak were expected to return this week, but Eddie Howe has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be absent “for a while” and “probably not” for next month’s World Cup.

Alexander Isak’s comeback from a thigh injury is postponed for at least three games

Eddie Howe is left with an injury headache with two of his key forward with injuries

The news is a huge blow to Howe and the player, who has played just three times since his arrival from Real Sociedad in August. He scored on his Liverpool debut but felt a problem in his thigh while training with Sweden during the September international break.

Isak’s comeback bid was on track after ramping up his involvement with the Newcastle training ground early last week. But Newcastle’s medical staff must now determine the best course of treatment, given the risk of him having another recurrence.

Isak’s injury comes at the same time as Allan Saint-Maximin suffered a setback on his return from a hamstring injury, MailOnline revealed on Saturday. The French winger will miss games against Everton and Spurs this week and Newcastle are hoping his last absence will be limited to around a fortnight.