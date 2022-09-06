Alexa Chung reveals that she is too young for babies at age 38 – as she looks on to 40th birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alexa Chung has revealed that at 38 she feels too young for babies as she says it’s “crazy” that all her friends around her are breastfeeding.

The British fashion designer and writer talked about starting a family as she approaches her 40th birthday next year.

She explained that many of her friends are new moms, and despite “leaving quite late,” she said, “It still feels like we’re too young.”

Opening: Alexa Chung has revealed she feels too young for babies at 38 as she says it’s ‘crazy’ that all her friends around her are breastfeeding

To talk with thank you magazine, she said, “I look around and literally everyone is breastfeeding. It’s crazy, and they all left quite late, but it still feels like we’re too young, I still feel 22.”

Earlier this year, her eponymous fashion label suffered a loss of more than £11 million before deciding to close it in March.

Alexa, who turns 39 on Nov. 5, told the publication she is unemployed for “the first time in a long time” — and described the end of her business as “emotionally and physically taxing.”

She was also looking forward to her upcoming 40th birthday next year, after a ‘raw’ 30th in 2013.

“My 30th was three parties in different locations, so who knows what it will be — I hope this is my midlife crisis and now I’m just going to get it out of the way,” she said.

In June, it was reported that she had separated from 25-year-old confectionery heir Orson Fry after a three-year relationship. Orson was working part-time as a waiter when they were introduced.

They would have come together briefly when she ended the relationship with Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

And in July, she went public with Sienna Miller’s ex Tom Sturridge, 36, at Wimbledon, with his former crush sitting just feet away.

Sienna, who split from her daughter Tom’s father in 2015 after four years of dating, was also packing on the PDA with her model beau Oli Green, 25.

Fashionista: British fashion designer and writer talked about starting a family as she approaches 40th birthday next year

There didn’t seem to be any bad blood between the foursome as they even posed for a selfie together while a beaming Sienna flipped on her phone.

People like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning and Donald Trump’s wife Melania have worn Alexa-branded clothing.

Alexa took a look at her Instagram stories in March and also looked back at her fashion brand’s achievements, with Jennifer Lawrence wearing one of her coats in the movie Don’t Look Up.

Covergirl: Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said, “I look around and literally everyone is breastfeeding. It’s crazy, and they all left quite late, but it still feels like we’re too young”

Alexa’s company, which employed 27 employees, used the furlough scheme to claim up to £40,000 to pay some workers in four months of 2021.

The fashion company also took out a government-backed £50,000 Bounce Back Loan.

Since her fashion line launched in 2017, Alexa had collaborated with Barbour and showcased the brand twice during London Fashion Week.

But the company struggled to turn a profit and had sought numerous rounds of investment, with Alexa announcing earlier this month that it was closing its operations.