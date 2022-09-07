Alexa Chung puts on a leggy display in silver sequinned mini dress as she launchesfashion collection

<!–

Alexa Chung put on a leggy display when she launched her AW22 Barbour collection at London’s Towpath Cafe on Tuesday.

The TV host, 38, looked sensational for the event where she donned a silver sequined mini dress.

The fashion expert added height to her frame with a pair of silver heels and wrapped in a dark brown coat.

Alexa let go of her brunette locks and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup.

At the launch of Alexa, her close friend was Pixie Geldof who cut a casual figure in a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

The socialite also wore a dark coat from Alexa’s collection and added a pair of gold earrings to her outfit.

The new collection features design details including teddy faux fur, sporran pockets, PVC fabrics and an Alexa-developed tartan – each item is made especially for a country walk or a rainy walk to the pub.

It comes after Alexa revealed that she feels too young for babies at 38 as she says it’s “crazy” that all her friends around her are breastfeeding.

The designer and writer started talking about starting a family as she approaches her 40th birthday next year.

She explained that many of her friends are new moms, and despite “leaving quite late,” she said, “It still feels like we’re too young.”

Speaking to Grazia, she said: ‘I look around and literally everyone is breastfeeding. It’s crazy, and they all left quite late, but it still feels like we’re too young, I still feel 22.”

Earlier this year, her eponymous fashion label suffered a loss of more than £11 million before deciding to close it in March.

Alexa, who turns 39 on Nov. 5, told the publication she is unemployed for “the first time in a long time” — and described the end of her business as “emotionally and physically taxing.”

She was also looking forward to her upcoming 40th birthday next year, after a ‘raw’ 30th in 2013.

She said, “My 30th was three parties in different locations, so who knows what it will be — I hope this is my midlife crisis and now I’m just going to get it out of the way.”