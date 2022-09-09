Alexa Chung dazzles in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at fragrance launch party

<!–

Alex Chung shone in a sparkly dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne’s Fame launch party on Thursday.

The 38-year-old model looked sensational in the striped knit number that hung from her slim frame as she stepped out to the Paris event.

She posed for photos in front of a decorative floral arch to celebrate the brand’s latest fragrance.

Beautiful: Alex Chung, 38, shone in a glittering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne’s Fame launch party on Thursday

Alexa wore her dark brown locks in voluminous waves and opted for a muted makeup palette with a nude lipstick.

She completed her look with a glitzy chain strap shoulder bag and wore a pair of classic ballet flats.

With her at the event was Carla Bruni, who stunned in a very chic black satin dress with a pair of patent ankle boots.

Stylish: The model looked sensational in the striped knit number that hung from her slim frame as she stepped to the Paris event

Stunning: Alexa wore her dark brown locks in voluminous waves and opted for a muted makeup palette with a nude lipstick

It comes as Alexa revealed that at 38 she feels too young for babies because she says it’s “crazy” that all her friends around her are breastfeeding.

The British fashion designer and writer talked about starting a family as she approaches her 40th birthday next year.

She explained that many of her friends are new moms, and despite “leaving quite late,” she said, “It still feels like we’re too young.”

Sophisticated: Carla Bruni attended the event with her, stunned in a very chic black satin dress

Radiant: She showed off her incredible figure in the button-down number

To talk with thank you magazine, she said, “I look around and literally everyone is breastfeeding. It’s crazy, and they all left quite late, but it still feels like we’re too young, I still feel 22.”

Earlier this year, her eponymous fashion label suffered a loss of more than £11 million before deciding to close it in March.

Alexa, who turns 39 on Nov. 5, told the publication she is unemployed for “the first time in a long time” — and described the end of her business as “emotionally and physically taxing.”

She was also looking forward to her upcoming 40th birthday next year, after a ‘raw’ 30th in 2013.

Sensational: Isis Valverde glowed in a metallic down

fashion forward: Manu Gavassi (L) opted for a quirky structured dress with an asymmetrical skirt, while Rina Lipa (R) donned a silver mini dress and chunky boots

Sparkle: Lena Mahfouf (L) stunned in a pink mini dress made of large sequins while Maddison Brown (R) opted for an embroidered dress