Alex Yee promises to get a dog with partner Olivier Mathias after BOTH win Commonwealth medals

Alex Yee promised his girlfriend a dog, but sold her a puppy. All this after the heir to the Brownlee brothers’ English triathlon defeated his Welsh partner on Sunday for a gold medal in the mixed relay.

While Yee’s win alongside Sophie Coldwell, Samuel Dickson and Georgia Taylor-Brown was routine, with Wales and Australia far behind in silver and bronze respectively, more unpredictability came from entertaining exchanges around the interview area.

Then it turned out that Yee had apparently told his girlfriend, Olivier Mathias, that the time would be right to buy a Labrador if they were both here on the podium for their opposing countries.

Alex Yee also won Commonwealth gold in the men’s individual triathlon on Friday

As Mathias explained, ‘I’m pretty sure we had an agreement that if Wales got a medal we could get one, but he’ll be back.’

Yee, another winner two days after taking the individual gold medal, had none of it, sparking quite a bit of skepticism from Coldwell. “I didn’t shake it—I didn’t come back,” Yee said. “Maybe after the Paris Olympics.”

If the parameters of that last suggestion are Yee taking a third Olympic medal in 2024 — in addition to his individual silver and relay gold from Tokyo — then they can start measuring for a kennel with some confidence. His performance on Friday was imperious in chasing and beating New Zealand’s Olympic bronze medalist, crushing the same elite competitor on the first leg of this relay on a shortened course by 20 seconds.

As part of Team GB, Yee won gold in the mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Yee will be looking to add to his two Olympic medals at the 2024 Games in Paris

Coldwell extended the second place lead to 27 seconds, before it was cut to 16 seconds on Dickson’s watch, while Mathias’ Welsh quartet, including Iestyn Harrett, Dominic Coy and Team GB Olympian Non Stanford, gave chase. Taylor-Brown, who finished second to England in the individual race, quickly took off for a 46-second win.

Yee said, “It’s great,” Yee said. “Running down the hill was a bit like the Tour de France, everyone on the sides, helicopter above you. It was a bit surreal. It was very cool.

“Now Liv and I can put ours side by side. We just moved, so hopefully there’s a nice place for them somewhere.’