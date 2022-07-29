Alex Yee of England wins first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

England’s Alex Yee has won the first gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the men’s triathlon title in Birmingham.

The Olympic gold and silver medalist came unchallenged to the finish after New Zealander Hayden Wilde was forced to take a 10-second penalty.

In outstanding sportsmanship, Wilde gave Yee a pat on the back as the pre-race favorite England star passed him towards the end of the run in the sprint event.

The two also shared a punch when Wilde knew the match was over after being told to take a penalty for not correctly putting his bike helmet back in the transition for the run.

The New Zealander finished 13 seconds adrift of Yee, who won gold in the mixed relay and silver in the individual event at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Australian Matthew Hauser took the bronze, three seconds adrift.

More to follow.