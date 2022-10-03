Alex Scott’s father Tony hits back at claims he ‘abused’ her

Alex Scott’s father has hit back at her claims he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting he was strict – but not violent.

The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a ‘controlling violent drunk’ who was ‘stupidly cruel’ and that she and her brother often heard him beat their mother – with one incident so violent she thought she was dead .

On one occasion she recalled how he hit them and made them throw away their toys and insisted that living under him has left her so traumatized that to this day she is unable to hug her mother Carol or brother Ronnie.

Alex, 37, was comforted by Holly Willoughby after breaking down in tears on ITV’s This Morning as she spoke about life under her father before he walked out on her mother and left the family home in east London when she was seven .

But speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Mr. Scott, 63 strongly denied the allegations and said he could not understand why Alex would portray him in this way.

He shouted: ‘I have no idea why she’s saying all this. I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family and Alex should know what they are like. I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.

“Maybe she’s judging me by today’s standards, I don’t know. Parents were a lot stricter back then. But I’ve never been violent, that’s just not me. I’ve never hit Alex or anyone else in the family or done anything like that.’

The former Lioness, who played for Arsenal, admitted this morning that discussing her traumatic past in interviews to promote her memoir ‘How (Not) to Be Strong’ was the ‘hardest part’.

She revealed that despite writing about her disturbing formative years in the book, she claimed she hadn’t spoken it out loud – and broke down in tears when Phillip Schofield read a section urging his co-host Holly to hurry up go and give her a big hug.

Alex wrote: ‘When my dad was sober he was a charming guy but the minute there was a drink that would change. Me, my mother and brother never talked about it.’

When Schofield asked Alex if it was ‘hard to write’, she took a moment to regain her composure as she filled up with tears.

She said, crying: ‘The hardest thing is that I didn’t write that chapter to shame my father. I wanted my mother to be free.’

Mr. Scott, who, as one of six siblings raised in east London, insisted he was only trying to instill a sense of discipline in Alex, which he maintained has helped her in her career.

He protested: ‘I’m old school Jamaican, that’s all. Alex’s portrayal of me is completely wrong. But it’s just one of those things’.

He revealed that Alex messaged him two weeks ago to tell him she was about to embark on a round of media interviews to accompany the launch of her new memoir.

He added: ‘When Alex messaged me she said something would come out but wrote that: ‘I will always love you, that’s just the way you are, I accept that.’

‘She said she wanted to meet me but I couldn’t because I was out of the country. I’ve seen the media coverage and don’t understand why Alex has said all these things about me.’

Mr. Scott insisted he wanted to “prove his case” that he is not the violent, drunken man he is portrayed as.

He added: ‘A lot of things happened between me and Alex’s mum, it’s a long story. I am collecting a lot of things that will prove my case.’

During an interview last week with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Alex said she hasn’t spoken to her father in person in five years after they attended her grandmother’s funeral.

She revealed that her last contact with Mr. Scott came two years later when she was competing on Strictly Come Dancing and had made it through to Blackpool week and he asked her for some tickets.

But Mr Scott insisted: ‘I haven’t seen her for years but I’ve had messages from her during that time. It’s not true that there has been no contact between us since I contacted her about Strictly Come Dancing.

“As I have told you, she messaged me two weeks ago and wanted to see me.”

In another interview, Alex said that she and Ronnie were forced to throw away their toys by Mr. Scott, who then beat them after she left a green area next to a tower block where they lived.

Mr. Scott admitted: ‘Yes, I made them throw their toys away but I didn’t hit them. I bought that toy with my money. The children misbehaved and this was their punishment. What is wrong with that?’

In her memoir, Alex lifts the lid for the first time on her relationship with Kelly Smith, 43, who played alongside her for both England and Arsenal.

During a TV interview, she explained why she wrote about it, explaining that ‘parts of the relationship affected her throughout her life’ and she needed to ‘break the cycle’.

Scott said: ‘I knew about Alex’s sexuality all along long before she was even with Kelly Smith. Everyone in the family knew about it.’

Recalling Alex’s career, he said: ‘I’ve always been proud of her. I’ve even been to games to watch her play. I don’t even like football but the only team I’ve ever supported is Arsenal’s women’s team.’

Following the negative publicity he has received since Alex’s interviews and her memoirs, Mr. Scott that he was considering meeting with her to discuss what she said.

He added: ‘I want to talk to her but it’s something I have to think about. I have a lot of other things on at the moment that are more important. At the end of the day, what has come out about me is just one of those things, but there is more to tell about this story and one day I want the full truth to come out.’

For the past 15 years, Mr. Scott lives in the Lake District, where he works as a guide for a tour company that takes tourists from all over the world around the region.

He said: ‘Look at the reviews of me from people I’ve taken on tour. Does that strike you as a violent, horrible man? I live a wonderful, peaceful life. I don’t miss London at all and it amazes me to think why Alex is saying all these things about me.’