Alex Scott’s ex Kelly Smith feels no anger after BBC pundit told the world she was an alcoholic

Alex Scott’s former partner Kelly Smith today insisted she is not angry after the BBC pundit told the world she was an alcoholic to promote her new book.

Alex, 37, and Kelly, 43, fell deeply in love when they started a relationship shortly after they both signed for Arsenal in 2005.

In the past few days, Alex has opened up about their turbulent time together, detailing Kelly’s battle with alcoholism in her recently released memoir ‘How (Not) To Be Strong’.

But speaking exclusively to MailOnline from her north London home, Kelly said: ‘Details of my private life and relationship with Alex are already out there. There is nothing to be angry about.

‘Alex told me it would come out but I haven’t spoken to her since then. It’s OK because it’s already out there.’

Kelly now has two children with his wife, management consultant DeAnna Dobosz.

Both footballers joined American team Boston Breakers in 2009 before rejoining the Arsenal team in 2012.

The couple are believed to have separated a year later.

Alex learned that her ex Kelly had a drinking problem at the beginning of their eight-year relationship.

Writing in her book How (Not) To Be Strong, she said: ‘Here I was madly in love with an alcoholic for the first time in my life. It did not bode well’.

Kelly was six years older than BBC sports presenter Alex, who was 19 at the time.

Football player Kelly has spoken openly about her past struggles with alcohol and depression – she has previously checked into rehab twice.

She previously told MailOnline in 2009: ‘Rehab was tough. Knowing you have a drinking problem and all the issues and thought processes I had in my head without talking to anyone about it.

‘I just numbed myself with alcohol. I felt better coming out the other side. It’s part of my history and I don’t really think about it that much anymore.

‘Now when I have an injury I don’t hit the bottle. I’m still thinking about it, but I’m not going that way. I talk to my friends, talk to family members if I’m feeling down and just get my feelings out instead of having a bottle of vodka.’

The footballers were able to make their relationship work when they moved from Arsenal to American club Boston Breakers.

Alex said the couple decided to split in 2013 in her newly released memoir How (Not) To Be Strong.

Alex and Kelly – who now has two children with his wife, management consultant DeAnna Dobosz – both signed for Arsenal in 2005.

The Football Focus host admitted she was initially unsure whether to write a chapter about the relationship.

She said: ‘I went back and forth on whether to actually write the chapter.

‘But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything.’

Alex later realized she would be ‘cheating’ her fans if she didn’t include it in her book, insisting it ‘needed to be in there’.

She added to Daily Mirror newspaper: ‘I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put it there. And for me it’s like the first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s the heartbreak and those things, but it’s a big part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change it.

‘Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it had to be in there.’

This comes as Alex described her father Tony Scott as a ‘controlling violent drunk’ who was ‘stupidly cruel’ and that she and her brother often heard him beat their mother – with one incident so violent she thought she was dead.

On one occasion she recalled how he hit them and made them throw away their toys and insisted that living under him has left her so traumatized that to this day she is unable to hug her mother Carol or brother Ronnie.

Alex, 37, was comforted by Holly Willoughby after breaking down in tears on Monday’s This Morning as she spoke about life under her father before he walked out on her mother and left the family home in east London when she was seven.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Scott, 63, vehemently denied the allegations and said he could not understand why Alex would portray him in this way.

He shouted: ‘I have no idea why she’s saying all this. I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family and Alex should know what they are like. I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.

Alex remembered when he hit them and made them throw away their toys. She said that living under him has traumatized her so much that to this day she is unable to hug her mother Carol (pictured with her mother and brother Ronnie in an old photo)

“Maybe she’s judging me by today’s standards, I don’t know. Parents were a lot stricter back then. But I’ve never been violent, that’s just not me. I’ve never hit Alex or anyone else in the family or done anything like that.’

The former Lioness, who played for Arsenal, admitted this morning that discussing her traumatic past in interviews to promote her memoir ‘How (Not) to Be Strong’ was the ‘hardest part’.

She revealed that despite writing about her disturbing formative years in the book, she claimed she hadn’t spoken it out loud – and broke down in tears when Phillip Schofield read a section urging his co-host Holly to hurry up go and give her a big hug.

Alex wrote: ‘When my dad was sober he was a charming guy but the minute there was a drink that would change. Me, my mother and brother never talked about it.’

When Schofield asked Alex if it was ‘hard to write’, she took a moment to regain her composure as she filled up with tears.

She said, crying: ‘The hardest thing is that I didn’t write that chapter to shame my father. I wanted my mother to be free.’

