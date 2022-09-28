Alex Scott says she chose to recall ‘first love and heartbreak’ with teammate ‘to break the cycle’

Former lioness Alex Scott has revealed the reason why she chose to detail her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith in her new memoir.

The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, first confirmed their ever-rumored relationship earlier this week.

Speaking on The One Show on Wednesday, Alex explained that “parts of the relationship influenced her throughout her life” and that she had to “break the cycle.”

Along with Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, she explained, “I’m super private and I’ll stay about my relationships.

“The only reason I wrote that chapter was because I was making this book and I felt like I was cheating, not just myself but everyone else, if I didn’t include it.”

“It was such a big part of my life. It’s about falling deeply in love, that feeling that we all wish we had and I was lucky to have that.”

She added: “There are parts of that relationship that have persisted, some of that I incorporated into other things, that I had to change. I had to break the circle.

“There were certain parts of that relationship that influenced me my whole life.”

It comes as the footballer candidly admitted that Kelly was her “first love” when she spoke of the “heartbreak” that followed when they broke up.

In the book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex lifts the lid on her past, adding that it would be “cheating” not to take their time together as they helped each other face their demons. .

Sources close to Alex also revealed that she’s had relationships with both men and women, but “she doesn’t label herself as anything.”

Speak with the mirror at the launch she explained: ‘I am writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating all of you if I didn’t include that.

‘For me it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a big part of my life and I wouldn’t go back to change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it had to be there.”

Alex recalled how Kelly helped her cope with her traumatic childhood while battling alcoholism.

A source for Alex added: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label himself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story, but it was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

After their breakup, Kelly married DeAnna Dobosz in 2016, with whom she has two children.

Alex has largely remained silent about her past relationships, although she was rumored to be dating Sam Robertson of Coronation Street in 2020.

The footballer detailed her first date with during an interview with The Sun’s Fantastic magazine in March 2021.

She said: ‘My only date in ages was going out with Sam [Robertson]who is sweet.

“The next morning our photos were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn’t exactly a good start!’

In a recent interview with The timesAlex hinted that she was currently single when she admitted she’s ready to “break down her walls” and find love again.