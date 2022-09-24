Alex Scott reveals she received death threats after reports claimed she would host Question of Sport

Alex Scott has described the abuse and harassment she faced online after reports suggested she was to replace Sue Barker as host of A Question of Sport.

The former professional footballer turned pundit received a barrage of racist abuse online after being mistakenly tipped to host the classic BBC quiz show last year.

Talking to The timesScott revealed that the stream of abuse directed at her left her fearing for her life.

‘I was afraid to leave my house to even go to the shop. That is the stage we had reached – that, oh my God, that a black might replace a national treasure could cause such hatred.’ The 37-year-old explained.

The abuse reached such a level that Scott turned to alcohol, but later found therapy an effective way to deal with the more extreme reactions she got over social media.

Although the job at A Question of Sport would eventually go to Paddy McGuinness, Scott’s experiences as the target of abuse online would only continue.

Alex Scott has revealed she feared for her life as a result of abuse from online trolls after she was tipped to host A Question of Sport

In particular, Scott was targeted during coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with Lord Digby Jones suggesting across the bench that she would benefit from lessons in elocution because of her East End accent.

The former minister wrote on Twitter: ‘Enough! I can’t take it anymore! Alex Scott spoils a good presenting job on the BBC Olympics Team with his very noticeable inability to pronounce his “g” at the end of a word. The competitors do NOT participate, Alex, in fencing, rowing, boxing, kayaking, weightlifting and swimming.’

Scott explained that while she is often able to take comments from critics online, she found herself in a particularly vulnerable state after the Olympics last year.

The former Arsenal star was also targeted online during coverage of the Tokyo Olympics because of his accent

‘I can slip into dark places. And once I slip into dark places, I don’t stop. I loved being out at the Olympics but afterwards I realized the crazy pressure I had put on myself to take everything – the trolling, the racism, Lord Digby Jones.’

The former Arsenal star also described the euphoria of being at Wembley as the Lionesses finally ended 56 years of injury by lifting the Women’s European Championship in dramatic extra-time scenes.

‘Being at Wembley and watching them win was a full circle moment for me. I remember crying on air to Gabby [Logan]because I knew it was much more than just lifting a trophy – it was about perceptions of women in society.’

Scott explained that while she was incredibly proud of the Lionesses’ achievements this summer, she was happy to watch from the portal

Although she made the decision to retire from football before her 34th birthday, when asked if she wished she had been on the pitch that fateful day at Wembley rather than in the portal, Scott insisted that she not regret that she did not add to her. 140 caps for England as part of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant side.

“Not a part of me.” She explained.

‘Because I know that this role that I’m in now has been just as important to help the game in a different way.’