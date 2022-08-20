Alex Scott exhibits her toned physique in a skimpy floral bikini while enjoying outdoor shower

<!–

Alex Scott sent the temperature up as she shared a blistering photo dump from her £1,475-a-week Juicy Master Retreat in Portugal.

The presenter, 37, showed off her toned physique in a floral-print black bikini as she enjoyed an outdoor shower while wearing sunglasses, in the first shot posted Saturday.

She turned into a dazzling orange two-piece and posed for the camera against an idyllic mountain-lined backdrop before snapping a selfie in the mirror.

She was soon joined by Carol Vorderman, 61, as they flashed peace signs while on a bench press at the resort’s gym.

In her caption, Alex wrote, “It took some time to cool down. Another magical stay at @jasonvale @juicemasterretreats and it really is an escape, reset and recharge all in one.

“Tried the new SuperPods for Jason this time and loved it.”

The founder of Juicy Master Retreat, Jason Vale, which has sold six million books, promises “an environment that would truly nourish mind, body and spirit and take people on a journey that would inspire and relax in equal measure.”

Carol demonstrated how she got her amazing physique when she was pictured pumping weights in a video shared by her gym buddy Alex in a previous Instagram story.

The clip saw the former Countdown host do some dumbbell bench presses before going on to do a suspension workout.

And Carol looked fit as she worked up a sweat at the gym, with sports host Alex on hand to cheer her on.

The video shows Alex, who was making her heart beat in a black crop top and orange shorts, asking where her “gym buddy” was.

The clip then cut to Carol laying on a couch pumping weights as Alex remarked, “Here she is!”

When Alex was done with her training, she started filming Carol giving her everything in training while trusting her arms in the air.

The star is then seen beaming with joy as she works her arms on the suspension trainer again.

Carol shared the same video on her own Instagram story, writing: ‘Thursday morning….she was looking for me….my gym buddy @alexscott2 finally found me on the @trx_uk

“She’s definitely pumping bigger weights than I am and a billion times fitter than I’ve ever been… but what a star she is… getting me around the track.

“Go Alex… and thank you for all the things you and the other girls are promoting… not just for sports, but for all women. I love this generation and all the things you do.”