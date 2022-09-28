Alex Scott details her disastrous first date with Corrie’s Sam Robertson in resurfaced interview

Alex Scott reflected on her disastrous first date with Coronation Street star Sam Robertson in a resurfaced interview, after confirming her secret romance with England teammate Kelly Smith in her new memoir.

The 36-year-old footballer admitted in 2021 that while the actor was “lovely,” their romance didn’t pan out after their first date in 2020.

The interview came to light a day after Alex revealed she was dating fellow soccer star Kelly, when she spoke of the “heartbreak” that followed their split.

Speak with The fantastic magazine of the sunAlex confessed that she had “never been very lucky” finding love.

She said: “My life has always been about being independent, making sure you can take care of yourself and never wanting to feel like someone can walk away from you and take everything from you.

‘My only date in ages was going out with Sam [Robertson]who is sweet.

“The next morning our photos were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn’t exactly a good start!’

Alex also admitted that she signed up for a dating app but never used it because it felt “unnatural” to her.

It comes after Alex confirmed her previous relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith when she first opened up about their romance in her memoir.

The former Arsenal star candidly admitted she was her ‘first love’ when she spoke of the ‘heartbreak’ that followed their split.

In the book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex lifts the lid on her past, adding that it would be “cheating” not to take their time together as they helped each other face their demons. .

Speak with the mirror at the launch she explained: ‘I am writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating all of you if I didn’t include that.

‘For me it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a big part of my life and I wouldn’t go back to change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it had to be there.”

Alex recalled how Kelly helped her cope with her traumatic childhood while battling alcoholism.

A source for Alex added: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label himself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story, but it was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

After their breakup, Kelly married DeAnna Dobosz in 2016, with whom she has two children.

Alex has largely remained silent about her past relationships, although she was rumored to be dating Sam Robertson of Coronation Street in 2020.

In a recent interview with The timesAlex hinted that she was currently single when she admitted she’s ready to “break down her walls” and find love again.

She said, “I’ve been single for a while, and I think it’s because I had to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew weren’t healthy.

‘I understand myself more now. I used to always have these walls because I tried to protect myself and protect the people around me

“Now I’m ready to abandon them all. I’m ready to be loved.’

It comes after the footballer revealed how racist and sexist abuse by online trolls scared her for her life when she started drinking.

The former lioness, who co-wrote the Women’s Euros coverage with Gabby Logan and Ian Wright this summer, revealed she has a tendency to slip into “dark places” at times.

She said she received a barrage of abusive messages after being inaccurately named as the new host of the BBC sports quiz show, A Question of Sport.

Although comedian Paddy McGuinness was actually lining up to take over Sue Barker, people took to social media to express their dismay when they thought Alex was the new host – and according to the host, the posts quickly got nasty.

Speak with The timesshe said the vitriol was so bad she was concerned for her own safety as death threats flooded her inbox.

She said, “I was afraid to leave my house to even go to the store. That’s the stage we need to be – that, oh my gosh, someone who’s black might replace a national treasure could cause such hatred.”

Alex added that she briefly turned to alcohol to try to drown out the level of abuse she was receiving.

The former lioness, who is still close friends with current England players, including captain Leah Williamson, revealed she’s also been targeted because of her background, as a working-class girl who grew up in a high-rise block in Poplar, east London.