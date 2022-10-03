Alex Scott announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she co-hosts the BBC show with Jason Manford

<!–

Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18.

And on Monday, Alex Scott was announced as the presenter for this year’s BBC show as she returns for her third year.

The former footballer, 37, joins comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc and Chris Ramsey.

Charity: Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18, with Alex Scott, 37, returning for her third year

The promotional photos showed Alex donning the charity’s signature yellow shirt featuring the iconic Pudsey graphic.

She repeated the message from Children in Need, pointing to a sign that read, “We’re here for you.”

BBC Children In Need is an annual fundraiser that raises money for underprivileged children.

Presenters: The former footballer will also join comedian Jason Manford (pictured) as they join the hosts lineup

Team: Chris Ramsey (pictured) joins the pair as Ade Adepitan MBE and Mel Giedroyc complete the lineup

In July, it was revealed that the call last year raised £51 million for disadvantaged people in the UK.

The charity currently supports more than 2,300 local charities and projects across the country.

It comes as Alex celebrated the release of her new memoir with her loved ones on Thursday night in London.

Astonishing: In July it was revealed that last year’s appeal raised £51million for disadvantaged people in the UK (Alex pictured on last year’s show)

Former lioness Alex revealed this week why she chose to chronicle her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith in her new memoir.

The footballer who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal first confirmed their ever-rumored relationship earlier this week.

Speaking on The One Show on Wednesday, Alex explained that “parts of the relationship influenced her throughout her life” and that she had to “break the cycle.”

Honest: It comes as Alex celebrated the release of her new memoir with her loved ones on Thursday night in London

Along with Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, she explained, “I’m super private and I’ll stay about my relationships.

“The only reason I wrote that chapter was because I was making this book and I felt like I was cheating, not just myself but everyone else, if I didn’t include it.”

“It was such a big part of my life. It’s about falling deeply in love, that feeling that we all wish we had and I was lucky to have that.”