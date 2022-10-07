Alex Ryder author Anthony Horowitz says he has been forced to ‘shut up’ by cancel culture

<!–

Alex Ryder author Anthony Horowitz has claimed he has been forced to ‘shut up’ by cancellation culture because he fears the ‘punitive response’ he will receive.

The million-selling author, 67, has instead decided to write stories that don’t upset anyone, so his books don’t end up being ‘damaged’.

Asked on the Loose Ends podcast whether as a writer he should seek to challenge his readers, he said: ‘I’m afraid the truth is that at the moment it’s really not worth challenging people because of the punitive backlash you can get. ‘

He said back in May that a ‘culture of fear’ limits literary expression, according to The times.

Horowitz made the remarks while discussing his latest novel, The Twist of a Knife, which features the author himself as a character.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, he said: ‘I am very, very afraid of what you call cancellation culture.

‘I think what happens to writers is extremely dangerous, where certain words are hidden, where certain thoughts are no longer allowed, where certain activities [are not allowed]obviously to do with gender or with ethnicity or to do with trying to share the experiences of others.’

Anthony Horowitz: Who is the author and what books has he written? Anthony Horowitz is an English screenwriter and novelist for adults and young audiences, specializing in mystery and suspense. He has written over 40 books in his career. The 67-year-old, from Middlesex, is perhaps best known for writing James Bond novels, after the estate of the late British spy creator Ian Fleming, Horowitz chose to write Bond novels using unpublished material. Subsequent works included Trigger Mortis in 2015, followed by Forever and a Day in 2018. A third novel titled With a Mind to Kill was published this month. His other work includes Mindgame, The House of Silk, Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders and two Sherlock Holmes novels. His work for young adults includes the Diamond Brothers series, the Alex Rider series, and the Power of Five series. He has also contributed to television series, having created and written ITV’s Foyle’s War, Collision, Injustice and the BBC series New Blood.

On the podcast, he added: ‘I don’t want to upset people to the extent that my books are damaged.

‘At the end of the day, I’m not alone. My publishers depend on me. Independent bookstores and the big chains, all of them. I am part of an industry.

And I feel like when I start talking politics or start getting into these difficulties, I should actually just shut up and get on with the story because that’s what I’m paid to do. ‘

In the book, a Native American character confronts the fictional Horowitz about being included in the story.

He said: ‘Woke and canceled culture and all that is a very, very big problem for writers, and what I’m trying to do (in the book) is have discussions about things that matter.

‘And of course it matters at the moment and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot. And having a discussion with one of my characters who gets offended that I put him in the book because he happened to be Native American.

‘I say at the end of the book ‘Do you want to be Korean? I can change it if you want, but he doesn’t quite buy it. It’s probably not a particularly politically correct attitude to have either.’