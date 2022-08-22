Alex Rodriguez wears Ralph Lauren same day hex Jennifer Lopez wore a wedding gown by Ralph Lauren

For weeks, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez would wear a white Ralph Lauren dress when she married fiancé Ben Affleck on Saturday in Georgia. And she did.

So it couldn’t have been a coincidence when her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez modeled a Canadian tuxedo — a denim shirt and jeans — by the same designer.

In a video the former athlete posted on Saturday, he said he was wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt and jeans while talking about fashion for an Instagram post.

A tribute to JLo? Alex Rodriguez wore a Ralph Lauren shirt and jeans the same day his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren wedding dress

He made it crystal clear: the former athlete explained in the clip that he was into Lauren

Alex stood on a wooden floor holding two drinks.

He said his shirt and jeans belonged to Lauren; his shoes were Italian and his belt was from high school.

That same day, JLo wore a gorgeous long white Lauren dress as she hugged Affleck in Georgia in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Lopez has long been a fan of Lauren when she wore one of the designer’s dresses to the Met Gala in 2021.

In April 2021, the stars confirmed that they had ended their engagement.

“We’ve realized we’re better as friends and look forward to staying that way. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects…” the release read.

The dress! Lopez wore this gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress on Saturday as she said ‘I do’ to her beloved Affleck

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue: his belt was old, his shoes were new, it is unknown what borrowed, but the whole outfit was blue

‘We wish each other and each other’s children the best. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to thank everyone who sent kind words and support.”

They ended their two-year engagement after being in trouble for some time, including dogged by rumors of Alex’s “friendship” with reality star Madison LeCroy, 30.

In a statement at the time, Jennifer and Alex said the split claims were “inaccurate” and they are “through some things.”

the rebellious The couple then packed up on the PDA cameras on a family outing when they were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic.

The couple started dating in 2017 before announcing their engagement in March 2019,

As They Were: (L-R) Lynda Lopez, Rodriguez, Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez attend the 2018 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Mixed family: The duo began dating Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max in 2017, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and are growing close to Rodriguez’ two daughters, Natasha, and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez (pictured in happier times)

Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, grew close to Rodriguez’ two daughters, Natasha, and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez.

Jennifer and Alex were revered as one of the strongest and most influential couples in American showbiz before the split rumors started circulating last month.

At the time, Page Six reported that Rodriguez’s alleged “friendship” with Southern Charm star Madison was a factor in the split, while other sources close to the couple said the split was “a long time coming.”

A source told the publication: ‘The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they eventually broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really ashamed of them.’

Done in 2021: Lopez and Rodriguez have confirmed they split in April 2021 after four years together

The explosive allegations had originally arisen during a recent Southern Charm reunion, where Madison claimed to have had contact with a married and ex-MLB player. The name had blossomed.

During the episode, Madison was also accused of sleeping with the unidentified sports star, but she denied ever seeing the man in person, though she did admit to sending him a DM.

Suspicions arose that the person could be Alex, despite not being married and only engaged to Jennifer at the time.

Madison later revealed in an interview with Page Six that she had been in “harmless” communication with Alex, but that they “never met” and only “talked on the phone.”

Rumors: Alex Rodriguez’s alleged ‘friendship’ with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, 30, was said to have been a factor in the split after she claimed in February they had ‘innocent’ conversations over the phone

“That’s the truth,” the reality star claimed, clarifying that they “never been physical… never had anything. Just an acquaintance.’

Madison also insisted that Alex had “never physically cheated on” Jennifer with her and that their calls had been “inconsistent” and “random.” The reality star declined to reveal what was being discussed.

However, a source with knowledge of the situation previously told DailyMail.com: “Alex has never met or spoken to Madison or anyone on the show.”

The Southern Charm star’s co-star Shep Rose later claimed that “an NDA was signed,” suggesting some damage may have been mitigated following their alleged communication.