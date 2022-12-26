Alex Rodriguez spends Christmas watching the Miami Dolphins with his new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez was seen watching the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day along with his new girlfriend and fitness model, Jac Cordeiro, two years after the former Yankees slugger and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement.

On Sunday, A-Rod, 47, shared a selfie of himself approaching Cordeiro on Instagram from a private box at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, where the Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers, 26-20.

“Merry Christmas everyone,” Rodriguez captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed” and “Christmas Day.”

Jac Cordeiro (left) and Alex Rodriguez (right) seen at the Dolphins-Packers game on Christmas Day

Rodríguez made Instagram official with Corderio on December 17 after sharing a first photo together with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Cordeiro, who runs her own fitness business, has been linked to Rodriguez since the fall and even shared an Instagram video of herself in a red Christmas dress while enjoying NFL action with her new boyfriend.

The Packers intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to complete their comeback from trailing 13-20 at halftime and beat the Dolphins 26-20 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

About a week before their first Christmas Day appearance as a couple, A-Rod shared a photo of himself on Instagram along with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, and Cordeiro.

The post caused fans to crumple as it was the first Rodríguez shared on social media with his new girlfriend.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” the former Marine, Ranger and Yankee wrote as a caption, along with the hashtags “Christmas in New York,” “Family,” “Joy” and “Grateful.”

After Lopez, Rodriguez was in a nine-month relationship with fitness model, Kathryne Padgett.

The couple is believed to have first dated in January before calling it quits in September.

Rodriguez had previously dated actress and singer Jennifer Lopez from February 2017 to March 2021. The couple was even engaged for two years before breaking up.

Rodríguez has two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008.