Alex Rodriguez, 47, and Kathryne Padgett, 25, ‘call it quits’

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have reportedly gone their separate ways after casually dating all year.

The former MLB star, 47, and fitness competitor, 25, ‘split, but they’re super tight,’ told a source Page sixadding, ‘It’s all good.’

After the split, ARod is now “having fun and hanging out with his family.”

The former couple were first spotted in public together when they attended a Green Bay Packers football game in January.

Another insider told the outlet that the blonde Texan had been “noticeably absent” from Alex’s recent outings.

They broke up but remain good friends. He is focusing on his family and his businesses,” the person revealed.

A-Rod seemed to suggest he was back on the market after posting a photo of his “dinner for one” to his Instagram Stories last weekend.

During their months together, the duo often had dates at sporting events, including that of the Minnesota Timberwolves, of which the former athlete is a co-owner.

Last June, they enjoyed a trip to Italy with friends, which Padgett shared on her Instagram profile.

Along with a carousel of photos from the outing, she wrote in the caption, “Italian Summer Evenings.”

They also vacationed in Ibiza, Spain, with Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker, who is good friends with the former Yankee.

Prior to Kathryne, Rodriguez was engaged to be married to Jennifer Lopez, but rumors of cheating plagued their romance.

He moved on with Kat and reportedly kept it casual all month long.

Early in their relationship, an acquaintance shared with Page Six: ‘Kathryne is a great girl, but they are not serious. They are just dating. They’re having fun, that’s it.’

Now Alex has more time to focus on his other endeavors, including a sports channel for ESPN and Fox.