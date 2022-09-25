Alex Perry reveals why no one wants to wear his fashion brand in Australia

Fashion designer Alex Perry has offered a rather brutal explanation as to why his brand never became popular in Australia.

Perry launched his eponymous label in 1992 and quickly became known for his lavish red carpet dresses and jeweled corsets.

Still, Perry, 59, claims his designs were never “cool enough” to really take off in the Australian market, forcing him to take his business overseas.

Australian designer Alex Perry, 59, (pictured) says his brand is ‘not cool enough’ to be popular Down Under

“I was never the one watching, or the cool one, it was always about those other designers. But I kept thinking: “I make really good clothes and I really like them,” said the jury of Australia’s Next Top Model. Sunday TrustI.

While Perry’s clothes are in stock in both Myer and David Jones, he claims his clothes just don’t appeal to Australian shoppers.

“So I started looking at what I was doing and I was like, ‘You know what, I think I’m pretty cool,’ but it’s in a glamorous way, not what cool is defined as here,” he said.

“I always thought, I’m not sure… I don’t know if they want my clothes abroad,” Perry added.

Perry has since achieved tremendous success with international sales and is stocked at luxury retailers around the world.

Its overseas appeal is further enhanced by the long list of A-list celebrities who regularly wear his dresses on the red carpet, including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Megan Fox and Lupita Nyong’o.

Perry has since achieved tremendous success with international sales and is stocked at luxury retailers around the world. In the photo: Hayley Bieber wearing Alex Perry dress

Perry once confessed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that he gets more excited when he refuses to try on potential celebrity clients than to list his high-profile client list.

Speaking to the breakfast radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands asked, “Do you assume I’m dressed? [so-and-so]…?’

“I’m more excited to tell people, ‘No, we’re not going to get you dressed!'” Alex admitted with a laugh.

He also describes how the process works when it comes to dressing a celebrity.

“In most cases, all international girls have their stylists calling in clothes and they’re calling it in from all over the world,” he said of dressing stars, “so you don’t really know until it actually happens,” he explained.

“I remember with Jennifer Lopez, I saw the room where they had all the clothes and I thought, ‘There’s no way we…[be the choice]’ – I mean, there were hundreds of dresses in there.’

Perry dresses some of the most famous women in the world, including Jennifer Lopez (pictured here in one of his designs)

“So when it happens, it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Perry said that until a celebrity actually walks the red carpet, he’s never sure if his dress will be the one they choose — even if it’s custom-made for the event.

“That’s just part of what that job is,” he admitted.