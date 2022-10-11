Alex Paige Moore dumps Alex 'Shooter' Williamson over 'inappropriate' texts to another woman

An Australian TikTok star has dumped her comedian boyfriend after allegedly catching him sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to another woman.

Alex Paige Moore, a 24-year-old OnlyFans model from Adelaide, confirmed her break-up with funnyman Alex ‘Shooter’ Williamson, 32, in a TikTok video last month.

The glamorous blonde told her followers they were trying to stay civil as they navigate a future together as friends and content collaborators.

‘A few days ago I got a message from a girl that Shooter messaged. She took that screenshot and sent it to me and yeah, it was just inappropriate messages,’ Moore explained.

‘Shooter and I were exclusive. So yeah, it hurt my feelings a lot,” she added.

Moore said she and Williamson will continue to live and work together even though they are no longer in a relationship.

‘We’ve split up, but the fact that we’re still living together, we’re still working together… obviously I don’t hate him. We’re just civilly working through things and I don’t even know what the next stages are,’ she said.

‘So we’re still making videos together… we’re only human and we’re making things up as we go. We’re broke, but we’ll just have to see what happens in the future, I guess, Moore concluded.

Since confirming their split, the former couple have appeared in several videos together, including one in which Moore refers to Williamson as her ‘ex’.

The clip, titled “My ex asks, ‘are you wearing it?’,” saw Moore jokingly criticize Williamson’s outfit as he left their home for a night of partying without her.

“Are you wearing it?” she asked while secretly filming her ex.

‘I do not know!’ Williamson said with a smile, to which Moore replied, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to pull tonight if you’re wearing it.’

Moore took a thinly veiled swipe at her ex on Monday in another TikTok video where she took part in the viral ‘Speak Up’ challenge.

In the clip, she pretended to respond to an imaginary person who told her: ‘I don’t remember liking her picture. I like everyone’s posts I see. It does not mean anything’

The exes are known for their provocative videos, most of which include footage of Moore wearing skin-baring outfits.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Williamson for comment.