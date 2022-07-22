Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster, 26, has become recluse in wake of mother and brother’s murders

Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster, 26, has become a recluse and arrived after his mother and younger brother were murdered – allegedly by his father.

Two of Buster’s friends, who were not identified, said: People magazine that the heir to the Murdaugh estate has not been doing well since the murders of his mother Maggie, 52, and his brother Paul, 22 at the family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina, in June 2021.

Buster’s friends said he cleared his belongings from the lodge after the deaths of his relatives and also never returned to the beach house where his mother stayed prior to her alleged murder.

“He’s not doing well at all,” his friend from the University of South Carolina told the magazine. “He really withdrew after everything had happened.

“He used to text right away. His phone was surgically implanted in his hand or something, like you would text 24/7 and he would respond, and he loved chatting. Now he doesn’t respond to most texts, or if he does, it’s one or two words. He’s really closed off and built walls around him.’

Buster Murdaugh (pictured in September 2021) is reportedly not doing well after the death of his brother and mother, who allegedly killed his father

He was spotted at the family’s home on Edisto Island in September during one of the rare appearances he’s made since his father’s arrest.

Another childhood friend said the 26-year-old became the “collateral damage” after his father exploded alleged criminal actions across the country and Alex’s only surviving child let himself go.

According to the friend, Buster’put on some weight, got a beard” and “don’t make eye contact and he doesn’t act like he used to.”

“He looks tired. He has aged about 10 years in the past year. He has bags under his eyes and he just looks miserable. It’s just a shame,” he said. “I think he developed this attitude of ‘I’m going to shut people out before they shut me out’. His circle of friends became very small very quickly.’

Buster has also failed to give his friends insight into whether or not he believes in his father’s innocence, according to People magazine. Alex recently pleaded not guilty to two murders.

“He doesn’t really talk about it. I don’t think he knows what to believe,” his childhood friend told the magazine.

Alex, who is currently behind bars without bail, was charged last week with the couple’s murder at the family’s 1,770-acre South Carolina estate, where Buster has not returned since.

The disgraced former attorney has also been charged with more than 90 criminal charges, including for allegedly defrauding the family of his housekeeper Gloria Satterfield out of $4.3 million in insurance settlement after she died in an accident on the family’s property. .

That death — described as a “slip-and-fall” incident — is now under investigation over fears that Alex Murdaugh may have also killed Satterfield.

He allegedly admitted to being a heavily indebted drug addict.

The house where Maggie and Paul were found recently sold for $3.9 million.

Thirteen months ago, Murdaugh told police he had “found” the bodies of his youngest son and wife at these kennels when he returned to the family’s hunting grounds around 10pm in June 2021.

Two of his friends said the 26-year-old (far left, in 2020) has become a recluse, rarely interacts with his friends, has limited his circle to a small group of people, has gained weight and has grown a beard. “He looks tired. He’s aged about 10 years in the past year,” his childhood friend said

The outdoor dog kennels where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot in June 2021 are first seen in exclusive DailyMail.com photos

Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found dead on June 7 in the grounds of the family home. Maggie was killed with an assault rifle, while Paul was killed with a shotgun. Both were shot multiple times

Audio from the 911 call indicated that Alex placed the call at 10:07pm that evening and told the dispatcher with a high-pitched cry, ‘I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child were just badly shot.’

Paul was shot twice with a shotgun – once in the head and once in the chest. Maggie had been shot several times with an assault rifle. Their gunshot wounds are said to be consistent with “execution-like” murders, reports say.

According to several sources, Paul’s body was partially found in one of the kennels, while his mother’s was several yards away, leading investigators to believe she ran away from her killer before being shot.

At least two of her gunshot wounds were reported to have been inflicted while she was on the ground.

The family has also been embroiled in other deaths, including Stephen Smith (left), who was found dead by the side of the road in 2015. Notes from the case revealed that Buster had been mentioned in the investigation and Smith’s mother said they had had a “fling.” .’ Mallory Beach (right) also died on one of Murdaugh’s properties in a boating accident, with Paul behind the wheel

The family has also been swapped with at least deaths, including Alex’s late son Paul, who was accused of killing Mallory Beach in a boating accident in 2019.

Paul was charged with drinking and acting “belligerent” that night, but was eventually released on bail.

He was awaiting trial for Beach’s death at the time of his murder.

Stephen Smith, who was gay, was found dead by the side of the road after being involved in a head-on collision in 2015.

Notes obtained by DailyMail.com revealed that Paul’s older brother Buster was mentioned multiple times in the investigation.

Police reportedly wanted to know more about his relationship with Stephen and the boy’s mother said he had a ‘fing’.

The investigation into Smith’s death continues.