Alex Murdaugh court hearing descends into chaos as lawyers have a screaming match

A preliminary hearing in the murder case of Alex Murdaugh turned into chaos on Monday when the defense accused the prosecution of misusing evidence.

Murdaugh’s lawyer Dick Harpootlian accused the prosecution of “hijacking” the hearing by withholding evidence.

‘I don’t trust the state to follow the rules! They’re not here right now,” he said, “I’m sorry if I’m upset, but every time we turn around, they’re trying to hide something.”

Hapootlian has also previously accused the prosecution of leaking information to the press, which Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters vehemently denied on Monday.

“I don’t play fast and loose!” shouted Waters, denying both charges against him.

Waters asked for a gag order on evidence gathered in the 13-month investigation into the Murdaugh murder. “probably worth more than a million dollars” and that the case involved corruption “never seen before” in South Carolina.

Judge Clifton Newman agreed to the gag order, saying the court was responsible for preventing a “carnival-like atmosphere” around the case. He also ordered that search warrants be unsealed and given to the defense.

“In this case, we of the parties who sought an agreement on a gag order a few weeks ago have gone into extreme tension on this point,” the judge said.

Murdaugh’s trial is not expected to begin until next year.

Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian (left) and Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters (right)

Alex Murdaugh, 54, in court during a hearing for his murder trial on Monday. He was charged in July with the murder of his wife and son

Murdaugh, 54, was charged in July with the murder of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were murdered at the family home on June 7, 2021. He has strongly denied killing them.

If convicted of murder, Murdaugh could face 30 years to life without parole. Prosecutors could also choose to seek the death penalty under state law because more than one person was killed.

The drama over evidence came to light earlier this month when Murdaugh’s defense accused the prosecution of withholding information, saying at a news conference, “It’s an ambush trial.”

“Give us the stuff. I don’t have a scrap of paper. I have no email. I have no exhibition. I have no proof,’ said Harpootlian.

Murdaugh in handcuffs outside the Colleton County Courthhouse in South Carolina earlier this year

The defense said it is waiting for the evidence so it can hire experts to review GPS data that authorities could say links Murdaugh to the shooting, or physical evidence such as blood spatter and DNA that investigators could use to identify say he fired one of the two guns. they said they were used in the murders.

‘We are ready to work. Ready to hire researchers, ready to hire experts,” Harpootlian said, “All I know is what I’ve read in a blog. I’ve never seen evidence of blood spatter.

“I’ve never seen phone downloads. I’ve never seen witness statements. Thirty-two days after we made the request, we still have nothing.’

The state called the motion a “blatant attempt to create drama where there was none before, and says the state does not want to exclude the defense from any discovery, and they will send it when the court gives the green light.”

“This fabricated drama is just a well-known part of the defense playbook,” the prosecution said.

Thirteen months ago, Murdaugh told police he had “found” the bodies of his youngest son and wife around 10 p.m. at the dog kennels on the family’s hunting grounds.

In the audio of the 911 call he placed that evening at 10:07 PM, he could hear the dispatcher say with a high-pitched cry, “I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child were just badly shot.’

People reported that Maggie was shot shortly after she arrived at the property, claiming she had left her car running as she walked to the kennels where Paul had been standing. He had taken pictures of a friend’s dog he had been watching.

Paul was shot twice with a shotgun – once in the head and once in the chest. Maggie had been shot several times with an assault rifle. Their gunshot wounds are said to be consistent with “execution-like” murders, reports say.

According to several sources, Paul’s body was partially found in one of the kennels, while his mother’s was several meters away, leading investigators to believe she was running away from her killer before being shot.

At least two of her gunshot wounds were reported to have been inflicted while she was on the ground.

Murdaugh, 54, with wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. He was indicted in July for their murders

Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found dead in the grounds of the family home on June 7, 2021. Maggie was killed with an assault rifle, while Paul was killed with a shotgun

In the immediate aftermath of the horrific discoveries, Murdaugh’s family and attorneys were vigorous in their defense of the man and his marriage.

According to Harpootlian, Murdaugh had a “castle alibi” and his marriage to Maggie was “full of love.” But in the intervening months, a very different picture has emerged, casting doubt on both claims.

His possible motive for the murder of his wife and son remains unconfirmed, but at the time of their deaths, Murdaugh – a lawyer – was drowning in debt thanks to a crippling addiction to opioids.

Murdaugh’s murder charge came in July, a day after he was disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court

His furious wife had consulted divorce lawyers after she was left flushed at charity lunches, where her donation checks were returned.

Paul had also brought the family into legal trouble. In 2019, he was driving a boat when it crashed and threw 19-year-old Mallory Beach overboard. She died in the accident and it was later discovered that Paul was drunk.

In the months following the Maggie and Paul murders, Murdaugh was kicked out of his law firm after alleging he embezzled millions of dollars over several years.

Murdaugh’s murder charge in July came a day after he was eventually disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“Today is another step in a long trial for justice for Maggie and Paul,” Mark Keel, the head of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement.

Murdaugh, who had already been charged with insurance fraud, theft, lying to the police and several other offences.

He is also accused of paying a man to shoot him last September so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million insurance policy.

Curtis Smith, the hit man allegedly hired by Murdaugh, botched the job, firing a bullet that only grazed him.