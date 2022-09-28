Alex Lloyd reveals Prince Frederik and Princess Mary fell in love to his song Black the Sun

An Australian singer has revealed how Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark admitted to them that he fell in love with his now-wife 18-year-old Mary listening to one of their songs.

Alex Lloyd said he was told by Prince Frederik himself that the Crown Prince couple have a special connection to his song Black the Sun in a recurring post on his social media pages.

The singer shared a photo of him with Mary and Frederik and the late Olivia Newton John at the Australian Red Cross Royal Gala Ball in 2005.

Australian singer Alex Lloyd has told how Prince Frederik of Denmark admitted to him that he and Princess Mary fell in love with the musician’s song Black the Sun when they met in 2000

‘I still remember shaking Prince Frederik’s hand when he leaned in to tell me that he and Princess Mary had actually fallen in love with my single ‘Black the Sun’,’ he wrote.

‘Music really is the universal language..’

Best known for his song ‘Amazing’, Alex found fame just a year before Frederik met Australian-born Mary at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney in 2000.

He said he was even flown over to Denmark ten years ago to sing the number for Mary’s birthday.

“Years later I was lucky enough to be invited to their palace to play at Princess Mary’s 40th in Copenhagen, which is such a beautiful city,” he added.

‘Special memories that will not be forgotten!’

But in 2019 for Black the Sun’s 20th anniversary, Alex made an awkward admission.

He told Herald Sun the couple’s love track was actually written about his heartbreak after splitting with an ex-girlfriend.

‘Black The Sun is a real broken heart song for me. I hope you think of me when you’re with someone else’s song, he said.