Alex Lees credits ‘valuable learning’ in tough West Indies series for turnaround as England opener

Alex Lees believes his tough experience in the West Indies has helped him become a better test match opener for England, and now hopes to carry that confidence into this month’s South African series.

The Durham batsman made only 126 runs in six innings in the three-game series in the Caribbean, averaging 21 and a high score of 31.

But the 29-year-old has shown his decisiveness on more familiar ground under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with half a century in England’s victories against New Zealand and India earlier this summer.

And Lees – speaking while participating in an internet media session with Durham Cricket partners Vertu Motors – cited the “valuable learning” in the Caribbean as a key factor in the transformation of his fortune.

When asked if he felt he wouldn’t have beaten India at Edgbaston for half a century without his struggle in the Caribbean, he replied, “Absolutely. The West Indian series looking back now was valuable learning for me and I think you should learn it.

‘I don’t think there are often that many people who are great at it’ [Test cricket] immediately.

“There’s a single person who does, but the natural progression is learning from your past experiences to get better and have a better outcome in the future.

“The wickets were quite slow there, which was not always conducive to a smooth innings. But the wickets here have definitely had a bit more speed, giving me access to some areas I couldn’t in the West Indies.

“That series taught me something that I could take with me this summer and now I hope to be able to take South Africa with me.”

Lees has been unequivocally supported by captain Stokes since his introduction to the England Test line-up, so much so that he singled out his Durham team-mate for credit after a volatile 20 in the second innings at Lord’s against New Zealand.

He peeled off four well-found boundaries before leaving behind a Kyle Jamieson delivery that crashed into his stumps. Stokes, however, revealed that he had informed Lees that it was “the nicest thing he’d seen in an England shirt.’

Jonny Bairstow was also criticized for his shot in the same innings after he was also bowled by Jamieson, but Lees was grateful that his captain emphasized the importance of the ‘bigger picture’ and revealed that it was the first time he had played the way he would have liked . his country.

“As a cricketer, you understand small moments in games that have more value than the actual score or wickets taken,” he added.

“It was a great moment for myself and for Jonny, who also got some pretty bad press on one of the shots in that game. But the bigger picture was the mindset and the approach that was more important than the output.

“That was somewhat reassuring, but more on a personal level it was the first time I had hit in a way that made me want to play for England.

“I think sometimes you have to rely on the process and how you want to play. Then you have to believe in it and try to play accordingly.’

