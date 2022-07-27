Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks Heir, Ends His Senate Bid in Wisconsin

Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive who largely self-funded a Wisconsin Senate campaign, plans to step out of the Democratic primary on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the decision, leaving Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes as the favorite for the nomination to face Senator Ron Johnson.

Mr. Lasry, 35, whose billionaire father co-owns the Milwaukee NBA franchise, spent more than $12 million on his primary campaign but never overshadowed Mr. Barnes in the polls. With less than two weeks to go before the August 9 primaries, Mr Lasry concluded he could not win the race, said the person familiar with his decision.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday. Mr Lasry’s decision was first reported by: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He and his aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment.