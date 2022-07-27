Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks Heir, Ends His Senate Bid in Wisconsin
Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive who largely self-funded a Wisconsin Senate campaign, plans to step out of the Democratic primary on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the decision, leaving Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes as the favorite for the nomination to face Senator Ron Johnson.
Mr. Lasry, 35, whose billionaire father co-owns the Milwaukee NBA franchise, spent more than $12 million on his primary campaign but never overshadowed Mr. Barnes in the polls. With less than two weeks to go before the August 9 primaries, Mr Lasry concluded he could not win the race, said the person familiar with his decision.
A formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday. Mr Lasry’s decision was first reported by: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He and his aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Another candidate, Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County executive who has been running a spirited but underfunded campaign, quit on Monday, backing Mr. Barnes. Mr. Lasry was Mr. Barnes’ main rival for the nomination, although Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer, and several other candidates remain in the running.
The primary emerged as a contest of candidates presenting themselves as the best option to face Mr. Johnson, a Republican hated by the Democratic base for his bolstering false theories about the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to to cancel the 2020 elections.
But Mr Barnes, 35, has his own political vulnerabilities. He has been cited for late paying his property taxes and has taken several stances on immigration, at one point wearing an “abolition ICE” shirt and more recently opposing the Biden administration’s proposal to end Title 42. a Trump-era policy introduced during the pandemic and used to expel migrants at the Mexican border.