Alex Jones’s Texts Could Be Given to Jan. 6 Panel, Lawyer Says

WASHINGTON — The attorney for plaintiffs indicting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said on Thursday that he plans to pass two years worth of text messages from Mr. Jones’ phone to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on investigating the Capitol.

The attorney, Mark Bankston, who represents Sandy Hook’s parents who are suing Mr. Jones in defamation lawsuits over lies he spread about the 2012 school shooting, said in court in Austin, Texas, that he plans to was to hand over the lyrics unless a judge told him not to.

“I certainly intend to, unless you tell me not to,” said Mr. Bankston to judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who appeared to be unsympathetic to requests from Mr. Jones for Mr. Bankston to return the material to them.