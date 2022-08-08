Alex Jones’s Text Messages Turned Over to House Jan. 6 Committee
WASHINGTON — An attorney for plaintiffs indicting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday transferred more than two years’ worth of text messages from Mr. Jones’ phone to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including messages revealing it turns out that Mr. Jones had contact with allies of former President Donald J. Trump.
But the files don’t appear to contain text messages from the time the committee was most interested in: the day of January 6, 2021 and the weeks following the attack, according to people familiar with document production.
Although the phone records were retrieved in mid-2021, the most recent report is from mid-2020, according to Mark Bankston, who represents Sandy Hook’s parents who are suing Mr. Jones for libel for lies he spread about the 2012 school shooting. period is before Mr. Jones became involved in plans to rally a pro-Trump mob in Washington to march to the Capitol as Mr. Trump fought to remain in office despite his defeat in the polls.
The text messages the commission received Monday — contained in a large file of documents and other information from Mr. Jones’ phone — contained some indicating that Mr. Jones was in contact with Trump allies, a person known to be known for. with the messages.
Mr. Bankston has said they have attached text messages with political associate Roger J. Stone Jr. Mr Bankston has received the telephone records from Mr Jones’ lawyers, who had accidentally sent them to him.
Of the nearly 250 recipients of the texts, most of Mr. Jones’ Infowars company and contractors and members of his family, some of whom are involved in his business.
Last week in court in Texas, Mr. Bankston that he intended to turn over the lyrics to the committee, who contacted him about obtaining them unless Judge Maya Guerra Gamble objected. Late Friday, the judge said she had no objection.
Mr Bankston said at the time that he had heard about the material from “several federal agencies and law enforcement agencies”.
The House Committee has been pushing for months to obtain Mr Jones’s texts, saying they may be relevant to understanding his role in helping organize the Ellipse rally near the White House that preceded the riots. In November, the panel filed subpoenas to enforce Mr Jones’ testimony and communications relating to Jan. 6, including his phone records.
The commission also issued a subpoena for the communications of Timothy D. Enlow, who worked as a bodyguard for Mr. Jones on Jan. 6.
mr. Jones and mr. Enlow have sued in an attempt to block the commission’s subpoenas. Mr Jones finally appeared before the panel in January and went on to say that he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination nearly 100 times.
Although Mr Jones declined to share information with the committee, he said the committee had already received text messages from him.
According to the Jan. 6 committee, Mr. Jones helped arrange a donation from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the heiress to the Publix Super Markets fortune, to provide what he described as “80 percent” of the funding for the 6th rally. January and indicated that White House officials told him he would lead a march to the Capitol, where Mr. Trump would speak.
Mr. Jones and Mr. Stone were also among the group of Trump allies who gathered in and around, or stayed at, the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, which was treated as a war chamber by some Trump advisers for their efforts to persuade members of Congress to object to the Electoral College Certification.