Alex Jones’s Text Messages Turned Over to House Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON — An attorney for plaintiffs indicting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday transferred more than two years’ worth of text messages from Mr. Jones’ phone to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including messages revealing it turns out that Mr. Jones had contact with allies of former President Donald J. Trump.

But the files don’t appear to contain text messages from the time the committee was most interested in: the day of January 6, 2021 and the weeks following the attack, according to people familiar with document production.

Although the phone records were retrieved in mid-2021, the most recent report is from mid-2020, according to Mark Bankston, who represents Sandy Hook’s parents who are suing Mr. Jones for libel for lies he spread about the 2012 school shooting. period is before Mr. Jones became involved in plans to rally a pro-Trump mob in Washington to march to the Capitol as Mr. Trump fought to remain in office despite his defeat in the polls.