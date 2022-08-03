Alex Jones, Under Questioning, Is Confronted With Evidence of Deception

AUSTIN, Texas — In a brutal cross-examination on Wednesday in the trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, an attorney for Sandy Hook parents produced text messages from Mr. Jones’ cell phone showing that he had withheld important evidence in defamation lawsuits which had been filed by the families for lies he had spread about the 2012 school shooting.

The messages, which were apparently wrongly sent to family lawyers by family counsel, revealed that he had also been warned about the posting of a false report about the coronavirus by an employee who suspected the possible fabrication of “another Sandy Hook” mentioned.

Jones acknowledged the employee’s concerns, but the false report remained live on his Infowars website on Wednesday.