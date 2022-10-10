Alex Jones puts on a glamorous display in a plunging sheer dress as she hosts the BAFTA Cymru Awards

Alex Jones looked nothing short of sensational as she walked the red carpet at the annual BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff on Sunday.

The TV personality, 45, wore a stylish dress with a deep bustier and a metallic bottom half.

BAFTA Cymru is the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honors work in front of and behind the camera.

The quirky frock featured a plunging neckline that enhances a black corset and a sheer metallic skirt with an abstract design.

The stunner, also the presenter of the evening, opted for a radiant palette of make-up with a smokey eye and matte pink lip.

She styled her dark brown locks in a soft wave with a pair of striking chandelier earrings.

Elsewhere, Rings Of Power star Morfydd Clarke looked stunning as she posed for cameras through a storm.

The 33-year-old actress, who grew up in the city, donned a chic black dress for the occasion when she joined the latest Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa.

Morfydd’s velvet dress had a sculpted bodice and a princess skirt that she paired with a pair of diamond earrings.

She opted for a dewey makeup look complete with a slick red lipstick.

Morfydd let her blonde locks fall in a natural wave down her back as she posed in the venue.

Meanwhile, Ncuti, 29, who will take on the role of the famous Time Lord next year, cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit.

He layered the jacket over a crisp white shirt and the actor completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry.

It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells also made an appearance, showing off his unique sense of style during the chic ceremony.

The Welsh actor wore a quirky ruffled jacket which he wore with pinstripe trousers and a rope belt.

It comes after Jodie Whittaker’s final farewell as Doctor Who’s iconic Time Lord has been teased via the show’s social media with a brand new trailer.

Golden girl: Myleene Klass, 41, shone in an asymmetrical gold dress at the chic ceremony

It was also revealed that the highly anticipated episode, called Power Of The Doctor, will be released on October 23 – meaning fans will only have to wait a matter of weeks to see the dramatic finale.

The actress will step out of the BBC sci-fi drama in the centennial special next month, after five years as the 13th and first female Doctor.

Jodie previously teased the episode, explaining to Empire Magazine, “It has all the iconic stuff you associate with Doctor Who. It’s huge.’

And as she spoke of her impending departure from the screen, she admitted, “I can’t talk about it without crying. When I could see that the crew was happy with that last shot, my lower lip started to tremble.

“I was like, ‘Well, they can’t say they need another take now because I’ve lost it!'” she joked.

Jodie’s role will be taken over by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa, as screenwriter Russell T. Davies also returns to the show.

Ncuti becomes the first black doctor in the show’s history, marking another milestone for the long-running BBC series.

And during its run, the show will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 – with the return of beloved 10th Doctor, David Tennant, who will appear alongside Catherine Tate.