Alex Jones must pay $4.1m to the Sandy Hook victims’ in the Texas case

Alex Jones Is Ruined: Shameless Conspiracy Theorist Has To Pay $4.1 Million To Parents Of Sandy Hook Massacre For Claiming It Was A Hoax – After Saying He Couldn’t Afford Anything More Than $2 Million

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $4.1 million to the parents of Sandy Hook victims after claiming the massacre was a hoax and that he could pay nothing more than $2 million.

A 12-member jury in Texas reached a verdict Thursday on how much he owed the parents of the devastated victims for damages and damages his lies caused them over the course of a decade.

The families demanded $150 million in damages against the InfoWars host, whose companies filed for bankruptcy because Jones claimed he couldn’t afford payments over $2 million.

