Alex Jones is ordered to pay $45.2 MILLION in punitive damages to Sandy Hook families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the family of murdered 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 people shot to death in the Sandy Hook massacre.

That’s on top of the $4 million the InfoWars host had to pay yesterday.

In his closing statement, the attorney for the victims’ families said, “Alex Jones is worth nearly $270 million to our knowledge. Please take an amount that will punish him, and an amount that will make sure he never does this again.”

This is the first of three lawsuits Jones will face over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Two others are scheduled for September, one in Texas and one in Connecticut, where the shooting took place. A total of eight families will be represented in the trial in Connecticut.

Alex JONES tries to answer questions about his text messages sent by Mark Bankston (not pictured), attorney for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during the Travis County Courthouse trial Wednesday, August 3, 2022

“We’re asking you to send a very, very simple message, which is: stop Alex Jones. Stop making money with misinformation and lies,” Wesley Todd Ball, a parental attorney, told the jurors before they began deliberating.

A Jones attorney, Federico Andino Reynal, asked the jurors to return a $270,000 verdict based on the number of hours Infowars spent on Sandy Hook reporting.

The 12-member jury said Thursday that Jones must pay the parents $4.1 million in damages for spreading conspiracy theories about the massacre. That verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones’ radio show and webcast Infowars is based.

Earlier Friday, forensic economist Bernard Pettingill testified on behalf of Lewis’ parents that Jones “proclaimed some hate speech and some misinformation” and “made a lot of money.”

Jones and Infowars are worth between $135 million and $270 million together, Pettingill said.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis testified that Jones’ followers harassed them for years under the false belief that the parents were lying about their son’s death.

Jones tried to distance himself from the conspiracy theories during his testimony, apologized to the parents and acknowledged that Sandy Hook was “100% real”.

Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems LLC, filed for bankruptcy last week. Jones said during a Monday broadcast that the filing will help the company stay afloat while it appeals.

The bankruptcy notice halted a similar defamation lawsuit by Sandy Hook parents in Connecticut, where, as in Texas, he has already been found liable.